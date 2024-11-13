Mike Tussey: Ernie ‘The Fatman’ Brown, a radio success whose work reflected civic pride

The popular phrase “The Iceman Cometh” came from the play of 1946 and the subsequent movies of 1973 and 1989. Fast forward to 2024 and you will find “The Fatman” moniker belongs to the very popular and talented DJ – ERNIE BROWN.

Ernie Brown is just like the Iceman, he was on a mission. He knew where he wanted to be, and he found a way to get there.

Over my decades of broadcasting I came to sense the pro’s who had that “nitch” – a special tool that comes in two parts – voice and personality.

Ernie has both of them.

Ernie’s voice is one that reflects talent, confidence, articulation and friendliness. These 4 elements with experience and a solid plan – can open doors.

Just recently, Ernie celebrated his 50 years in broadcasting with a surprise party planned by his wife Lisa. He would indeed be surrounded by his many friends and colleagues.

To say it was a great party, would be a vast understatement.

However, just recently he began a new era in his career as he has joined the staff at WOXY 97.7/WNKR 106.7 –“The Oasis.”

You’ll find him behind the mic working mornings 5-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Ernie is a proud graduate of Simon Kenton High School with the class of 1973.

Later, he attended the Columbia School of Broadcasting and studied Radio-Television and Film at Northern Kentucky University.



Ernie and I sat down for a chat recently and opened up the doors of yesteryear with his insights as to how it all began:

“Growing up in a large family it was tough sometimes to carve out some private time. The little radio on the desk of my room which I shared with my two brothers was pure escapism. With a little roll of the tuning dial, you could be transported anywhere.

“Back in the 70’s you had to find a radio station that would take a chance on you. I finally got my break in Fremont, Ohio at WFRO AM/FM in 1975.

“As usual, you had to put together an audition tape to send to the stations and hope that they would take the time to listen to it and even get a call back for an interview.

“The call finally came and I drove 5 hours for my interview and then 5 more hours going back home.

“When I got back home there was a message for me from the Owner/Manager stating that they would give me the job. However, they wanted me to begin the next Monday morning.

“This was a time before cell phones, texts and emails.

“I packed up what little belongings I had and then asked my brother Cliff to drive me back to Fremont the next day.

“I had earlier found a boarding house nearby and things were working out great. But, really it was like being thrown into the deep end of the pool and learning to swim.

“I knew I had been blessed with tremendous good fortune. It felt like I was in the right place at the right time.

“After 3 years at WFRO, in 1978 I recognized the need for further education, so I packed up and headed back home.



“In just a short time, I landed a part time job at WNKR and another at WCLU that eventually led me to WAXY 92FM and at Northern Kentucky University’s campus station.

“Later, things worked out for me to continue at WEBN. Looking back, I consider myself very lucky to have experienced it all.”

• A question that many would love the answer to is how did the moniker – “THE FATMAN” begin and last all these years?

“It really began with an offhanded comment about my size. I’ve always been big. I weighed 14 pounds at birth! Mama Fats will tell you I am still a big baby – she refers to me as her 300 pound toddler.

“Back during my days at WEBN everyone on our staff were thin as a rail! Then, here was me. Back at WFRO my co-workers called me “Man Mountain Brown!”



“During my WEBN shifts I would proudly proclaim:

“’Good Evening, I’m Ernie Brown – I’m the Fatman here at WEBN!’

“It has stuck with me all these years.

“To be honest, I dropped the moniker for a while, but it never went away. I left WEBN in June of 1992 and to this very day people will repeat my entire intro and phrases I once used.

“So, If you would have told me during my Rock and Roll days that I would be going to bed at 8 p.m. in order to get up at 3 a.m. so I could be at work at 4 a.m. – I would have laughed in your face.”

However, on Ernie Brown’s flip side is a great deal of civic pride within his community.

As busy as he keeps himself around his broadcasting career, he still finds ample time to be active in civic organizations such as:



• Proud Member of McMillan Lodge #141 in Cincy

• Colonel Clay Masonic Lodge # 159 in Covington

• Member of The Ohio Consistory in the AASR Valley of Cincinnati

• President of the Villa Hills Civic Club

• Co–founder of the Helping Hearts Charity – hosts of the Children’s Home for the Annual Christmas Dinner Party

• Member of the “Suits That Rock” Fund raising efforts for children and education involving 60 Northern Kentucky Schools and

• Member of the Northern Kentucky Music Legends Hall of Fame.

As the days and hours tick by of any given day, Ernie “The Fatman” Brown always finds the precious time to be involved within the demands of his broadcasting career as well as being a pillar of his community.



Well done, Ernie. Congratulations – We’re very proud of “The Fatman.”

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.