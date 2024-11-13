Thousands of Kyians receive skills training through Bluegrass State Skills Corp.

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Over 8,775 Kentuckians will receive skills training thanks to support provided through the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC), which oversees programs attached to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development that help private-sector businesses establish industry-specific training initiatives.

In fiscal year 2024, the BSSC board of directors approved roughly $19 million in funds and credits for 104 Kentucky facilities to train 42,600-plus workers, the most since 2016.

“We have a hard-working and world-class workforce here in the commonwealth, and we are ensuring Kentucky develops and maintains this important asset for generations to come,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

“To support our thriving economy, it’s crucial that we connect Kentucky workers with skills training opportunities. Equipping our workforce with the tools they need to thrive is a huge part of our mission to build a better Kentucky, and we’re making great progress thanks to programs like BSSC.”

This month’s largest approvals included workforce training support for over 2,667 employees at the Training Consortium of South Central Kentucky in Bowling Green and an additional 2,007 trainees at Metalsa Structural Products in Elizabethtown.

Other approvals include 1,440 trainees for Logan Aluminum in Russellville; 675 trainees at Summit Polymers in Mt. Sterling; 517 workers at Bluegrass Training Consortium in Georgetown; 502 trainees at Faurecia Automotive Seating in Simpsonville; 356 workers at Kentucky Alliance Training Consortium in Georgetown; 219 trainees at Heritage Millworks, doing business as Powell Valley Millwork, in Clay City; 105 workers at Florida Tile in Lexington; 60 trainees at Nationwide Uniform Corp. in Hodgenville; 50 workers at Bodycote Surface Technology in Hebron; 40 trainees at WPT Corp., dba WPT Nonwovens, in Beaver Dam; 38 workers at State Industries in Florence; 30 trainees at Progress Rail Services Corp. in Corbin; 28 workers at Comefri USA in Hopkinsville; 25 trainees at Prudent Holdings USA in Lexington and 16 workers at Benda-Lutz in Independence.

In addition, the BSSC board approved more than $1.7 million in training funds and credits for over 4,000 trainees at 26 Kentucky facilities during the first of four fiscal year 2025 meetings on August 7.

Types of operations that could qualify for BSSC incentives include manufacturing, agribusiness, nonretail service or technology, headquarters operations, state-licensed hospital operations, coal severing and processing, alternative fuel, gasification, renewable energy production or carbon dioxide transmission pipelines.

For more information on the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. or to apply for workforce training assistance, visit ced.ky.gov/BSSC.