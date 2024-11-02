Opinion – William Woods: Peggy Houston Nienaber deserves to win the House District 66 election

The November 5th Ballot for House District 66 will provide voters an opportunity to reject extremism, immaturity and the record of hateful, non-inclusive rhetoric of candidate TJ Roberts.

Peggy Houston Nienaber, a Kentucky public school teacher, former accountant, wife and mother, will bring decades of knowledge, life experience and a voice of reason to the district. A member of the First Church of Christ, she is proud of her faith and Kentucky roots.

A coal miner’s grand-daughter, Nienaber is the first college-educated member of her family.

“My grandfather signed his name with an ‘X’, and I can increase the level of public education to Kentuckians. We shouldn’t be stripping our public education system of funding; we should be increasing it.” If elected, Nienaber’s main goal will be to engage leaders in the Commonwealth to show the true value of public education.

The educator of 11 years defines herself as your “normal neighbor” and emphatically rejecting the radical agenda and record of her opponent. Soon after 19 students were murdered in Uvalde, Texas, a group led by Roberts posted a meme on X, featuring an Angel and posing the question, “How many children have to die before you support gun control?” the response was enough to make any decent human shudder – “All of them.” Roberts apologized for the post, but still pushes pro-gun rhetoric, including the removal of taxes on gun and ammunition purchases, and removing gun-free zones in the Commonwealth.

Nienaber makes her view clear; “TJ does not have what it takes to be a role model for Kentucky’s children. Advocating for youth gun ownership, using hateful rhetoric and displaying a lack of humanity is not what our children need.”

Nienaber also slammed Roberts’ recent decision to bring gun-advocate Kyle Rittenhouse to Northern Kentucky for a campaign fundraiser. “Let’s not forget Rittenhouse was a child when he killed those men. The reality is, he should have been at home, with family, not in some other town pretending to be a medic with a gun.”

Roberts brought his self-proclaimed “friend” to Florence, just months after a mass shooting left four people dead in a highly unusual event for the area. Roberts moved the event from Covington’s Metropolitan Club to a smaller venue in Florence, claiming threats were made against the event. The truth is, the Metropolitan Club canceled the use of their venue, stating Rittenhouse’s appearance didn’t fit with the club’s mission of unity.

“To bring such a controversial figure to this city was nothing more than an attempt to shock and intimidate voters. . .his choice showed a monumental lack of respect for the city and those who want peace.”

Nienaber said we need to work to provide common-sense gun laws. “I carry concealed, I own a gun for personal protection …I do not intend to take guns away from anyone. I also do not intend to give them to children.”

Focusing on issues having the most impact, Nienaber endeavors to review Certificate of Need legislation, saying Kentucky families deserve more options when it comes to healthcare services.

Endorsements stacking up, with groups like the Kentucky Education Association, Jefferson County Teachers Association, Governor Andy Beshear, the Northern Kentucky Labor Council, the Boone County Democratic Women’s Club, and others showing support – the moderate candidate welcomes support and conversation with Republicans tired of the extremism.

“The residents of our district want to live peacefully, work in a good environment and keep their kids safe. That is a non-partisan agenda. I welcome those Republicans who want more than empty promises and shock and awe tactics. Our kids deserve better – I think we can all agree on that.”

Hoping to break up the good ol’ boys club, Nienaber says she is working to make Kentucky a better place to live and work. “I’m just a normal person, I don’t have radical affiliations, I’m your neighbor. I want to make Kentucky a better, healthier, happier place to live, and I can do that by giving our citizens a voice in Frankfort.”

Ask yourself this question: “Why would anyone vote for a candidate groomed by the likes of Savannah Maddox, Thomas Massie and Rand Paul?” TJ Roberts has been guided by the establishment so much so, that he has no true plan other than padding his political record.

It is time for the unchecked rhetoric of Roberts and his fellow members of “Massie’s Nasties” (the not-so-secret group of citizens and elected officials who stop at nothing to defend Congressman Thomas Massie) to come to an end.

Our children deserve a role model, not a mini-Trump cult member, and our citizens deserve a Representative that can truly speak for all citizens, not just the citizens he is pandering to.

The true Patriot of this election is Peggy Nienaber – for standing up to hatred and indecency, when no other candidate would.

On November 5th, citizens have a decision to make. We can choose dignity, experience and independent thought – or we can choose extremism, radicalism and immaturity.

Peggy Nienaber is that candidate.

William E. Woods is a Northern Kentuckian, small business owner, and a Kentucky Colonel. He has run for public office and aims to use his two decades of business and political experience to enlighten citizens on public issues relevant to them. He lives in Boone County.