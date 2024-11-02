The Footlighters, Inc. to celebrate holidays with ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ Dec. 5-21

The Footlighters, Inc. will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre Dec. 5-21.

Told entirely through song, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is an upbeat musical that follows the trials and tribulations of Joseph from the Old Testament. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph’s ability to interpret dreams lands him as Pharaoh’s right-hand man. Full of catchy tunes and a heartfelt message, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a story for the dreamer in all of us.

Veteran award-winning actor and operatic soprano Megan Ainsley Schneider takes the stage as the show’s narrator, a beloved role she has played before. In fact, this marks her fourth production of Joseph, having first appeared in the children’s chorus as an eighth grader at Walnut Hills High School. Megan has performed with several local companies in town, including The Covedale, The Carnegie, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, and Footlighters. She is a certified Early Childhood Montessori teacher, and her joy is working with young children each day.

For the past seven years, Megan has vocal-directed summer theater camps through the Cincinnati Academy of Performing Arts. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has always held a special place in her heart, serving as a meaningful touchstone throughout her life, and she is excited to bring its magic back to the stage once more. What makes Footlighters’ family-friendly production even more extraordinary for her is that she gets to share the stage for the first time with her daughter, Hattie, and pass along her love of theater and Joseph.

Performances:

• Thursday – Saturday, December 5–7 at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

• Thursday – Saturday, December 12–14 at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m.

• Thursday – Friday, December 19–20 at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, December 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 each and available online at footlighters.org/tickets or by contacting the box office via text or phone call at 859-652-3849 or FootlightersTickets@gmail.com.

The Footlighters, Inc., has been producing quality community theater shows in Greater Cincinnati for over 60 years. The group was established in 1963 by a small group of community theater volunteers who wanted to bring theater opportunities to the west side of Cincinnati.

In 1987, the group bought the Salem United Methodist Church in Newport and transformed it into The Stained Glass Theatre. The theater is on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a Kentucky landmark. In September of 2021, Footlighters completed the third and final phase of their accessibility project by adding ADA-compliant seating in their theater to complement the ADA ramp and elevator installed in 2017 and 2018, allowing access for all patrons with limited mobility.

For more information, visit footlighters.org.

The Footlighters, Inc.