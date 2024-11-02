Walton-Verona football team evens record with first victory over Boone County in program history

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona’s football team got off to a 1-5 start in its first season under new head coach Gary Pence and the closest margin in the five losses was 25 points.

But the Bearcats won their last four games and evened their record Friday with the program’s first-ever victory over Boone County, 32-29, on the final night of the regular season in Northern Kentucky.

All five of Walton-Verona’s wins this season have come on the road and the Bearcats will be going to Breathitt County (5-5) next Friday for a Class 2A playoff game. Boone County ends the season with a 2-8 record under new head coach Dan Court.

In the final seconds of the second quarter Friday, Walton-Verona junior Carter Daniels scored on a 2-yard run that gave his team a 12-7 halftime lead. That play came after Boone County turned the ball over on a bad snap that went over the quarterback’s head.

Walton-Verona scored on its first possession of the second half to extend its lead to 18-7. Boone County answered with a drive that ended with Jayden Jackson getting one of his three touchdowns on a 7-yard run and a successful 2-point conversion made it 18-15.

The Bearcats pulled ahead, 32-15, by getting back-to-back touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. After Boone County did the same thing to cut the margin to 32-29, Walton-Verona was able to run out the clock on its final possession.

Daniels rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for Walton-Verona. Avery Howe completed 13 of 24 passes for 166 yards. He threw two TD passes to Michael Oldfield and one to GJ Holt.

Boone County quarterback Peyton Storer had 198 yards passing with Justin Padilla on the receiving end of his one touchdown toss. Jackson rushed for 93 yards on 23 carries and three TDs.

High school football scoreboard

Ashland Blazer 58, Simon Kenton 28

Covington Catholic 42, Campbell County 28

Dayton 35, Trimble County 6

Ryle 42, Dixie Heights 27

Newport 37, Holy Cross 0

Bellevue 40, Jackson County 6

Newport Central Catholic 54, Holmes 0

Paris 52, Ludlow 12

Brossart 49, Pendleton County 0

Lloyd 61, Scott 13

Walton-Verona 32, Boone County 29

High school football playoff games

CLASS 1A / DISTRICT 3 vs. DISTRICT 4

Thursday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Trimble County at CovCath, 7 p.m.

Friday

Bellevue at Brossart, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Ludlow, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Newport, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Friday

Danville at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona at Breathitt County, 7 p.m.

Owen County at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Leslie County at Bracken County, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Bath County at Lloyd, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Russell, 8 p.m.

West Carter at Lexington Catholic, 7 p.m.

Bourbon County at East Carter, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Friday

Boyd County at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.

Grant County at Johnson Central, 7 p.m.

Greenup County at Mason County, 7 p.m.

Harrison County at Ashland Blazer, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Collins at Highlands, 8 p.m.

Dixie Heights at Woodford County, 7 p.m.

South Oldham at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Conner at Scott County, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A / DISTRICT 3 vs. DISTRICT 6

Pleasure Ridge Park at Ryle, 7 p.m.

Simon Kenton at Louisville St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

Meade County at Great Crossing, 7 p.m.

Campbell County at Louisville Manual, 7:30 p.m.