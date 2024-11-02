After fire under Ohio approach, I-471 North reopened to traffic; southbound in Ohio closed until further notice

After detailed safety inspections and bridge cleaning by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and coordination with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Interstate 471 North was reopened to traffic late Friday. The Southbound in Ohio is closed until further notice.

The damaged was caused by a fire on land under the approach to the bridge, around 3:20 a.m. Friday, apparently a large outdoor fire at the playground at Sawyer Point. Smoke and flames were seen billowing around and above 1-471 as the fire progressed.

Only the far-left northbound lane of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge remains closed. Along with mainline I-471 northbound reopening, KYTC crews are working to reopen the various entrance ramps to northbound I-471, and these access points should have opened to traffic later Friday evening.

ODOT has expedited an emergency contract with Great Lakes Construction to repair the southbound approach to the bridge that connects Cincinnati to Newport. Southbound I-471 at the bridge crossing will remain closed until further notice.



Ohio Traffic Impacts and Detour

ODOT is diverting southbound I-471 traffic from Ohio by way of I-71 and I-75 South. In addition, the following restrictions are in place in downtown Cincinnati:



• Liberty Street access to I-471 is closed.

• 5th Street access to I-471 is closed.

• U.S. 50 East and West access to I-471 is closed. (U.S. 50 remains open to thru traffic.)

• Pete Rose Way/Riverside Drive is closed under the approach.

• Eastbound Pete Rose Way motorists may use Eggleston Street.

• Westbound Riverside Drive (U.S. 52) should divert to Columbia Parkway (U.S. 50).



Motorists are advised to plan ahead and find an alternate route.

Official updates from ODOT can be found here. Updates from KYTC are available via this project site. Live traffic updates are available in Kentucky from GoKY and OHGO in Ohio.

At 3:20 a.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department was called to a fire on Pete Rose Way under the Ohio approach span to the bridge. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large outdoor fire at a playground in Sawyer Point Park directly under the approach span. At the height of the fire, smoke and flames were seen billowing around and above I-471.

Bridge inspectors from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) were on scene looking at the structure. An initial inspection revealed significant damage to at least three beams and a portion of the bridge deck on the southbound side. Less significant damage has been found on the northbound side.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

