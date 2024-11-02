Ceremonial ground broken on The Ormsby, St. Elizabeth’s nonprofit retirement community in Fort Mitchell

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

The General would have been proud. That is General Ormsby MacKnight Mitchel.

Fort Mitchell was one of seven fortifications built to protect Cincinnati during the Civil War. The fort was the site of several skirmishes between Union and Confederate forces.

And, the fort was named after General Ormsby M. Mitchel, a Kentucky native who designed the fortifications. He was a professor at Cincinnati College and a respected authority on astronomy.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Greenbriar Development staged a groundbreaking ceremony for The Ormsby, a new luxury retirement community at 293 Buttermilk Pike Friday.

Jill Holder, Director of Marketing for The Ormsby, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “The idea for the project came from St. Elizabeth; we develop, market, and will build the community for St. Elizabeth.”

The non-profit Life Plan Community was formed by St. Elizabeth and will be built on the site of the former Drawbridge Inn.

“Residents will thrive and enjoy their golden years here,” Garren Colvin, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, President and CEO, said. “This project is built on compassion, success, and excellence for people to enjoy the highest quality of life as well as excellent health care when needed.”

Lori Ritchey-Baldwin, St. Elizabeth Healthcare SVP and CFO, added: “This project is much more than senior living.”

Offerings will include housekeeping and linen service, a multiplicity of social activities, concierge service, priority access to health services, an emergency call system and 24-hour security, transportation to local attractions and medical appointments, multiple dining venues, a library and a business and technology center, club and card rooms, an auditorium for movies and events, beauty salon and barber services and a Center for Healthy Living – fitness equipment, aerobics, yoga, an indoor pool and a spa.

And that’s why Bonnie Hoffmann is a Charter Member of The Ormsby – a Charter Member is an “Informed-thinking senior,” according to Colvin.

The 84-year-old Hoffmann, a current condominium owner in Ludlow just liked The Ormsby lifestyle.

“I like that it’s a place where I will have friends and close to places that I like to go – restaurants,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “And some day, I may need medical facilities. Thank goodness, now I don’t.”

She said her kids are fine with the proposed move – Charter Members have already given a deposit – and her Ludlow condo will be her daughter’s – if she wants.

“I still travel, I just want to be active and this seems to be the place to do so,” she said.

Ormsby’s Life Enrichment team plans to provide residents with a rich mix of activities, lectures and other events that educate, inspire, and enrich the lives of seniors.

Jim and Joan Coates are Charter Members as well. “We live in Triple Crown now – we’ve been in Kentucky for 54 years,” the 80-year-old Joan told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

“As we’re getting older,” said her husband who is a year her elder. “We need this kind of facility – and our daughter and son-in-law live in Ft. Wright, so this is much closer for them.”

So how did the Coates find The Ormsby?

“They had a focus group at the Fort Mitchell Country Club about three-or-four years ago,” he said. “The talk was about a potential senior living facility; and we gave them our information.”

Both Joan and Jim were invited to The Ormsby’s first “Vision Meeting.”

“We actually looked at a senior development in Triple Crown,” Joan said, “and didn’t care much for it.”

What she liked at The Ormsby — their floor plans.

“Those plans enable us to customize,” she said. “And more than that, The Ormsby has different levels of care, so we gave our deposit.”

She seemed so excited; she pointed to her third-floor soon-to-be apartment at the end of the floor.

Ted and Marlene Robinson – another Charter Member couple – were looking for stress-free living.

“We want an experience where we both can have our journey in life,” said the 80-year-old Marlene. “We’re looking for our final years at The Ormsby – we’re very excited, and it can’t come soon enough.”

The Ormsby is open to those 62 and older and is designed to prioritize health and wellness and luxury retirement living with comprehensive health and wellness services, vibrant walkable neighborhoods, and engaging social activities.

“I’ve been hearing about aging,” said Charter Member Linda Vila Passione, “and I want to go out in style and with peace of mind. The attention to detail at The Ormsby is what sold us.

“So,” she demanded, “Start shoveling.”

