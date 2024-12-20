2024 State of Computer Science Education report highlights Kentucky’s effort to offer opportunities

The 2024 State of Computer Science Education report shows Kentucky continues to make progress in bringing computer science opportunities to students and ensuring all students have the chance to participate in these courses.

This annual report – released by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance – offers a deep dive into the state of computer science education nationwide, providing a detailed analysis of policy developments, implementation, and student access at national and state levels, focusing on ensuring equitable access for all students.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Office of Education Technology’s Computer Science (CS) and Information Technology (IT) Academy program has been instrumental in the Commonwealth’s computer science education progress. This program eliminates financial barriers by fully funding student certification opportunities and assisting partners in providing professional development for teachers.



Through this initiative:

• Teachers can earn computer science teaching credentials; • Students can obtain industry certifications free of charge; • Districts can offer Advanced Placement computer science exams without budget impact; and • Schools can showcase student achievement in computer science.

“We are proud of the progress Kentucky has made in computer science education,” said Sean Jackson, CS and IT Academy program manager and K-12 computer science lead at KDE. “Equipping our students with a strong computer sciences foundation is crucial for their future success and the continued growth of our state’s technology and innovation sectors.”

Jackson said these achievements wouldn’t be possible without the commitment of Kentucky’s teachers, students, school administrators, parents and advocates, as well as support from policymakers.

Kentucky has enacted seven of the 10 recommended policies outlined by the Code.org Advocacy Coalition. States that implement seven or more policies have seen a significant increase in the percentage of high schools offering computer science courses.

The Code.org national report also found that in 2024, 76% of public high schools in Kentucky provided foundational computer science courses, with 76% of those high schools residing in rural communities, well above the national average for those school types. Additionally, 34% of students participating in these courses were female, again a gain from previous years and above the national average.

The state’s commitment to education technology infrastructure has been pivotal in expanding computer science education access.

“Kentucky’s strategic investment in the Kentucky Education Technology Systems (KETS) and the CS and IT Academy program has been transformative and still serves as a national example,” said David Couch, associate commissioner and K-12 chief information officer at KDE. “This critical funding continues to enable the upgrade of digital infrastructure in rural and urban schools alike, ensuring every student has access to the tools and resources needed for quality education, including computer science.

“We’re seeing the impact in real-time, with a 31% increase since 2019 in students participating in computer science courses in districts that otherwise may have limited access to computer science instruction. Continued and expanded funding in KETS and the Computer Science and IT Academy program ensures that we can serve schools and students now and for years to come.”

National Data – Comparing Where Kentucky Stands:

• 60% of U.S. public high schools offer foundational computer science courses. Kentucky’s percentage is 76%. • 4% of U.S. high school students enroll in computer science. In Kentucky, 11.5% of students are taking these courses, putting Kentucky 6th nationally in participation by student population.

“These data points showcase the strides made across the country and highlight how Kentucky educators and education partners continue to expand students’ access to these courses,” Couch said. “Ensuring every student can develop these critical skills empowers the next generation to succeed in an increasingly tech-driven world.”

Kentucky Department of Education