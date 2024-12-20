First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new literary resource for KY schools, libraries and families

First Lady Britainy Beshear on Thrusday announced that TeachingBooks is now available and free to use at all Kentucky schools and libraries throughout the Commonwealth, as well as online from a laptop or cellphone. The website provides learning resources about approximately 100,000 books for children and young adults.

“Reading to children, either in the classroom or in our public libraries, is one of my favorite things to do,” the Beshear said. “On my visits around the state, I’ve learned that teachers, librarians and families are always looking for ways to bring stories to life for their kids, just like Andy and I loved to do for Will and Lila. That’s exactly what TeachingBooks is all about.”

She also shared “Winnie’s Christmas Book Club,” a list of picture books that would make great gifts for Kentucky kids this Christmas season. Selections include holiday books, Kentucky books and some of the Beshear family’s all-time favorite stories. All recommendations are featured on TeachingBooks, with book cover jigsaw puzzles, videos, discussion questions and more.

The First Lady also encouraged buying from local bookstores and supporting Kentucky authors when shopping.

“There is no gift more magical for our kids than the gift of reading – opening up a world of opportunity and imagination,” Beshear said. “A book off of Winnie’s list would make the perfect present for any young Kentuckian. These stories feature our Commonwealth’s rich heritage, teach important lessons and spread holiday cheer. Give a Kentucky book to a Kentucky child this year.”

This isn’t the first time Kentucky’s First Dog, Winnie, has jumped in to help Kentucky children learn. The Beshears have released two coloring books featuring Winnie, “Winnie Tours the Kentucky State Capitol” and “Winnie Goes on a Kentucky State Parks Adventure.” Both are available for download.

TeachingBooks is designed to help students from kindergarten through high school learn more about their favorite books and authors while also enhancing reading comprehension and instruction.

“We want to instill a love of reading in every Kentucky student by helping them find meaningful connections to books,” said TeachingBooks Founder Nick Glass. “Whether in the classroom, library or home, we want students to know these resources are available to them 24/7. And, we want all Kentucky families to feel empowered to encourage reading engagement at home with fun family involvement.”

TeachingBooks, provided free by the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives (KDLA), currently features over 376,000 resources for approximately 100,000 books for children and young adults.

The available resources include:

• Discussion and activity guides; • Read-along audiobook performances; • Video book trailers and video recordings of the book being read out loud; • Book-themed activities, including concentration games, word searches and jigsaw puzzles; • Author name pronunciation recordings, featuring more than 3,000 authors who reveal and personalize the backstory about their names; • A feature to help discover books similar to others that readers have enjoyed; and more

To access TeachingBooks, go to TeachingBooks.net, enter a favorite book, series, author or subject in the search box, and begin exploring. Public libraries that wish to initiate customized access for their library should visit TeachingBooks.net/KYSetup. For questions about TeachingBooks, call 800-596-0710 (option 2) or email accounts@TeachingBooks.net.

Statewide TeachingBooks access is provided using existing agency funds from the Library Services Division of KDLA and is funded in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.