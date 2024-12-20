KYSTATS latest reports shows the Commonwealth’s November unemployment rate stands at 5.1%

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary November 2024 unemployment rate was 5.1%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

The preliminary November 2024 jobless rate was up 0.1 percentage points from October 2024 and up 0.8 percentage points from one year ago.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for November 2024 was 4.2%, which was up 0.1 percentage points from October 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, are based upon estimates from the Current Population Survey of households. The survey is designed to measure trends in the number of people working and includes jobs in agriculture and individuals who are self-employed.

Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,079,894 in November 2024, an increase of 4,764 individuals from October 2024. The number of people employed in November increased by 2,384 to 1,974,423 while the number unemployed increased by 2,380 to 105,471.

“Both the number of people employed and the number of people in the labor force have increased steadily throughout the year,” said University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) Director Mike Clark, Ph.D. “Workers are entering the labor force faster than they are getting jobs, which has caused the state’s unemployment rate to increase.”

In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 5,500 jobs to 2,051,500 in November 2024 compared to October 2024. Kentucky’s nonfarm employment was up 30,400 jobs or 1.5% compared to November 2023.

“Employers reported a strong increase in hiring in November,” said Clark. “The job gains were fairly broad based with education and health services leading the way.”

Nonfarm data is provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Employment Statistics program. According to the survey, employment increased for seven of Kentucky’s major nonfarm North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) job sectors in November 2024, decreased for two, and was unchanged for two.

The educational and health services sector increased by 2,800 positions in November 2024. Employment in the health care and social assistance subsector rose by 2,200 jobs from October to November. The educational services subsector added 600 jobs. Since last November, this sector has grown by 17,900 jobs or 5.8%.

Kentucky’s professional and business services sector gained 900 jobs in November 2024. The administrative, support and waste management subsector accounted for all the job gains in this sector, with 900 additional jobs. Employment in both the professional, scientific and technical services and the management of companies subsectors was unchanged from October to November. The sector was up 2,500 positions compared to November 2023.

The government sector employment was up 800 jobs from October 2024 to November 2024. The number of jobs increased by 100 in federal government; 200 in state government; and 500 in local government. The total number of government jobs rose by 2,300 positions or 0.7% compared to November 2023.

Kentucky’s manufacturing sector rose by 500 jobs from October 2024 to November 2024. Employment was up by 400 in the durable goods manufacturing subsector and up by 100 jobs in the non-durable goods manufacturing subsector. Kentucky’s manufacturing employment was up 2,200 positions or 0.9% compared to November 2023.

“While manufacturing employment was flat during the first half of year, it has been trending up over the past few months,” said Clark. “We’re seeing employment gains in both durable and non-durable goods manufacturers.”

The leisure and hospitality sector gained 500 positions in November. This sector reported 1,300 more jobs in November than one year ago. The accommodations and food services subsector was up by 700 positions in November. The arts, entertainment and recreation subsector decreased by 200 jobs from October to November.

Employment in the trade, transportation and utilities sector rose by 200 positions from October to November and was up 1,200 jobs compared to a year ago. Among the subsectors, employment was down by 200 jobs in wholesale trade; up 200 jobs in retail trade; and up 200 positions in transportation, warehousing and utilities.

The number of jobs in the state’s mining and logging sector increased by 100 jobs in November. This sector had 700 more jobs in November 2024 compared to November 2023.

Employment in the financial activities sector did not change from October 2024 to November 2024. Employment in both the finance and insurance and the real estate, rental and leasing subsectors were also unchanged. This sector had 200 fewer positions compared to November 2023.

The number of jobs in the construction sector was unchanged from October 2024 to November 2024 and was up 3,100 positions or 3.4% from one year ago.

Employment in Kentucky’s information services sector was down 100 positions from October to November. The industries in this sector include traditional publishing as well as software publishing; motion pictures and broadcasting; and telecommunications. The number of jobs in this sector was down 1,000 from one year ago.

The other services sector was down by 200 jobs from October to November. This sector had 400 more positions in November 2024 compared to November 2023. This sector includes repairs and maintenance, personal care services and religious organizations.

Civilian labor force statistics include nonmilitary workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are seasonally adjusted. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events, such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. However, due to the small sample size, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Visit the Kentucky Center for Statistics website to learn more about Kentucky labor market information.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet