SD1 recognizes local contractors with 2024 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award

Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) has presented the 2024 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing stormwater challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment.

The 19th annual awards recognize:

• Matt Coppage (Coppage Construction Company) for work on the Elsmere North project in Elsmere; • Ben Clough (Fischer Homes Inc.) for work on the Overlook at Sunrock project in Wilder; and • Brian Koch (Joshua One) for work on the Park Pointe project in Park Hills.

“Erosion and sediment control requires constant attention,” said Jason Burlage, SD1’s regulatory compliance manager. “This is an essential element in protecting water quality and the landscape to protect local residents. Coppage Construction Company, Fischer Homes Inc., and Joshua One have all demonstrated a commitment to this work by embracing BMPs at their job sites.”

BMPs are design, construction and maintenance practices that minimize the impact of stormwater runoff by holding it in place, slowing it down and filtering it for pollutants. BMPs such as silt fences and sediment basins ensure that stormwater runoff will not erode the soil and cause damage to property and the environment. They are another way SD1 works around the clock, 365 days a year to protect public health, property and the environment, and to support the region’s economic vitality.

