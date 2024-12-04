A ‘Blue Christmas’ free event for those who find the holiday challenging due to grief and loss

On Thursday, December 5, “Blue Christmas,” a free community event focused on support for those who may find the holiday season challenging due grief or loss, will be held at Kento-Boo Baptist Church in Florence.





The program will be led by Bluegrass Care Navigators, hospice care providers, and will include music, a candle lighting ceremony, a special ornament, and door prizes.

A free dinner, sponsored by WellCare of Kentucky, will be offered to all attendees. Printed materials will be available on the topics of grief, loss, and coping skills.



Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program is 6-7 p.m. at Kento-Boo Baptist Church Building, 7037 Curtis Avenue, Florence.



Representatives from primary event sponsors Bluegrass Care Navigators and WellCare of Kentucky will be available during the event.

Additional event sponsors include: NorthKey Community Care, Home Instead, Passport by Molina, Northern Kentucky Area Development District, Kentucky Cancer Program, Elder Law Lawyers, Personal Touch, Linnemann Funeral Home, R.C. Durr YMCA, Crescent Insurance, Emergency Shelter of NKY, and the Northern Kentucky Health Department