MIKE TUSSEY:  America’s Barber Shops, place to renew, review, relax; a pulse of the community

Most everyone will remember ‘Floyd’s Barber Shop’ of Mayberry fame. The Andy Griffith Show would showcase Floyd Lawson’s shop as not just a place for a haircut, but also the town gossip of the day.

Every community has one. It’s likely you or members of your family spend time there at least once a month.

Since 1967, Young’s Barber Shop for 57 years has served Florence and Northern Kentucky as a pillar for family grooming.

When you think about it, your barber shop is certainly the home of thee “r’s” which translates into renew, review and relax.

It’s all about an atmosphere that is warm, friendly and professional. These 3 elements tell it all:

• Renew: Once you get into the chair, after hello’s your barber or your “architect of design”, will begin the recreation of your desired length and style of your haircut. In short, he will renew your image as you wish it to be.

• Review: Almost instantly, the pulse of the community begins with the news of the day to politics and sports. Usually, many revelations surface during this phase.

• Relax: There’s something about a barber shop that tends to leave the worry and concerns of our lives outside. We relax and enjoy our haircut which just puts us into a good mood and boosts our self esteem.

We all choose to visit our barbers usually once every 4-5 weeks. It’s safe to say, they become good friends.

He or she must have certain skills and understand the fundamentals of how to create and maintain certain styles of choice.

For me, years ago I chose Young’s Barber Shop in Florence. At the time, the owner and founder Jim Young operated the shop with his son John.

Young’s Barber Shop was very convenient for me as I lived just a few blocks away. My first barber there was a fine man with great skills and great personality – Terry Roth.

Terry and I not only became good friends, he also became my barber of choice for quite some time. The years passed quickly and sadly, Terry passed away as well as Jim Young and his son John.

In fact, as a memorial to John, his booth within the shop is exactly as it was although remaining vacant with his equipment and lifetime photos.

So, I turned to another barber within the shop – Matt Moore.

Matt began at Young’s in 2008 after serving his apprenticeship in Louisville and subsequently became a Master Barber in 1999.

I have always admired the skills and personalities that barbers have.

The Young’s pro barber team consists of Matt Moore and also Craig Martin of Florence and Ben Fullerton of Crittenden.

Every profession has it nuances of performance. This holds true for Master Barber – Matt Moore.

Recently I met with Matt to discuss his demanding career and the success he enjoys today.

What were the deciding factors that led you to becoming a barber?

“I really never wanted a 9-5 career. I loved the idea of blending a conversation into my career. Over the last 26 years many of my customers became very good friends as well. I value that.”

Where did it all begin and how did you arrive at Youngs?

“I grew up going to Youngs’ mainly because of a lot of family ties and friendships within the Youngs’ family. When I was young that’s where I always got my haircuts. My first 10 years of my profession, I cut hair in my hometown of Burlington. I began with a man named Earl Stevens. He became my mentor. Actually, I never looked elsewhere to continue my career except at Youngs’.”

What’s the toughest factors a barber has to overcome?

“Rejection. You’re never going to make everyone happy, and that’s with anything in life. You just live it. Standing all day is very tough and can take its toll on your body such as your back, shoulders and knees. It’s the nature of the profession”

How important is it to start a conversation with a customer?

“It’s something you get a feel with over time. Some do, others don’t. Some customers just want a haircut and then go on with their day. If that’s the case, I give them what they want.”

What’s the trend today that men prefer as far as a choice or style?

“This is where I know I’m getting older. It can be anything – any style. Whatever, I give them what they want. Everything comes back around – eventually even the close taper fades.”

How difficult is it to create a Flat Top?

“Lots of people think that’s easy to learn, but it’s not. The barber creates an optical illusion in making someone’s head look flat. It’s challenging, but I love to do it; it can be very rewarding!”

Shaving a customer’s neck with a razor – is that still preferred?

“It’s about 50-50. Not everyone’s skin likes a razor because of the skin’s sensitivity. I always ask before doing it.”

What is your busiest day and why?

“My busiest day is Wednesday because it’s Senior Day featuring our senior discount. However, from right now here in December thru New Years, we face “the gauntlet” which keeps us really busy with the youngsters to Grandpa!”

How tough is it cutting small kids hair?

“It depends on the kid. Each one is different, it can be challenging for my patience.”

What’s the reason so many customers keep coming back year after year?

“I would say that most return because they recognize the authenticity of the barber. We strive to give the customer what they want, but it goes beyond the haircut. I think its being who you are, being honest and not trying to be something you’re not. People are not stupid.”

What’s the cost of a haircut today?

“In 1998, they were $8. Today, the cost is $25 which is an average throughout the area. I would say the prices have risen, but what hasn’t?”

So, the barber profession over these many years has come a long way. That includes the use of the electric clippers which were introduced over a century ago back in 1920.

Certainly, we all have our memories of going to our favorite barber shop when we were kids. I sure do.

I was really young when I met my first ever barber back in Ashland – Bill Weidekamp. I remember being so small, I had to sit on a board in the barber’s chair. The barber shop seemed to always have Waite Hoyt with Reds baseball on the radio. They even had a shoe shine man who kept very busy with customers as well. Times have changed, from those days in 1954 when I proudly wore my first Flat Top. In fact, I loved it!

Speaking of Flat Tops, I remember that day when my barber Jack Hanks designed it all. Jack’s barber shop in Ashland was packed with high school guys every Saturday morning for the one reason – to get a Flat Top – Jack was the Best!

Jack was my barber for 42 years. He was a Kentucky gentleman and friend. Rest in Peace Bill and Jack, you are not forgotten.

Thanks to barbers everywhere for what you do and for your contributions to the community.

You are a vital part of Americana and trust me – We love ya.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.