Kentucky Department of Education accepting nominations for 2026 Teacher of the Year

Nominations are now being accepted for the Kentucky Department of Education’s 2026 Kentucky Teacher of the Year awards.

Any full-time public school teacher in the state with at least three years of experience is eligible. Nominations may be submitted via the Kentucky Teach of the Year Nomination Form.

Teachers may be nominated by students, parents, teaching peers, principals, superintendents or anyone from the community who has an interest in honoring an outstanding educator.

“The Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award allows us to highlight those who go above and beyond to provide our children the tools they need to follow their aspirations,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher. “We have 43,000 public school educators who give their hard work and dedication each day and I encourage you to nominate deserving teachers for this award.”

All nominated teachers will be invited to submit a formal application by Feb. 15.

Nominees should:

• Be an expert in their field who advances growth for students of all backgrounds and abilities; • Build collaborative relationships with colleagues, students and families to create a school culture of equity and success; • Deliberately connect the classroom to the community to impact student growth and learning; • Be a lifelong learner and teacher leader and use innovative learning experiences in and out of the classroom; and • Express themselves in an engaging and clear way that conveys the lived classroom experience to a variety of audiences.

A blue ribbon panel of education professionals from around the state will judge all applications. Advancing candidates will receive additional review and evaluations.

Teacher Achievement Award winners and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be announced later in 2025 and honored with cash prizes and other awards. The 2026 Kentucky Teacher of the Year will represent the state in the 2026 National Teacher of the Year competition.

Now in its 25th year, the Kentucky Teacher Awards program is a collaboration between private industry and public education.

Kentucky Department of Education