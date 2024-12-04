NKU Foundation announces new leadership, members named to board of directors

The Northern Kentucky University Foundation has announced new officers to the organization’s board of directors, including Karen Finan as President, Kevin Gessner as Vice President, Barbara Johnson as Treasurer, Mary Zalla as Secretary and Martin Butler as Member-At-Large.

“The Foundation continues to appoint strong leadership who are eager to build on NKU’s momentum, and this group is no different,” said incoming NKU Foundation Board President Karen Finan. “I am proud to be trusted with such an important position in the NKU community and I look forward to investing further in our students’ success.”

Karen Finan is the President and CEO of OneNKY Alliance, an organization that mobilizes community leaders around initiatives that drive the northern Kentucky region forward. Karen earned her BA from NKU and serves as an appointed board member of the state-wide Kentucky Community & Technical College system and on the Northern Kentucky Port Authority. Previously, Karen served on the NKU Foundation Board of Directors as vice president.

Kevin Gessner has 27 years of executive leadership in healthcare and sits on the Haile College of Business Dean’s Advisory Committee. Kevin earned his MBA from NKU, previously served as secretary on the NKU Foundation Board of Directors and is the Finance and Audit Committee Chair.

Barbara Johnson is the Senior Vice President – Investment Officer at Wells Fargo Advisors and is a board member of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Barbara recently received the Spirit of Achievement Award from the Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Women’s Initiative in honor of her impact on the program, career success and activism in the community. She also serves as Chair of the Investment Committee on the NKU Foundation Board.

Mary Zalla is a creative entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience managing consumer brands for Landor Associates, the world’s largest brand consulting and design firm. Mary earned her BA in Business and Corporate Communications from NKU and currently manages events at her farm in northern Kentucky. She previously served as Member-At-Large on the NKU Foundation Board of Directors.

Marty Butler is an attorney with Strauss Troy and has been recognized as one of the Midwest’s most experienced and respected commercial real estate counsels. Marty earned his Juris Doctorate from NKU’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law and previously served as Treasurer on the NKU Foundation Board of Directors. The university also welcomes new members Rich Boehne, Joe Don Cole, Lisa Desmarais, Ray Takigiku, Kevin Gusweiler and Alecia Webb-Edgington to the NKU Foundation Board.

Rich Boehne is the former Chairman, President and CEO of the E.W. Scripps Company. He previously served NKU as Chair of the Board of Regents for two terms, sits on the Board of Directors of the Associated Press and is a Director of Cincinnati’s Freestore Foodbank. Rich earned his BA in Communication and Journalism from NKU.

Joe Don Cole is Vice President at Fort Washington Investment Advisors and has more than 25 years of institutional asset management experience in traditional and alternative investment strategies. Don earned his BA in Government from Harvard University and his MBA from Xavier University.

Lisa Desmarais is a technology, finance and operations professional with experience working in government and non-profits, education, consulting, investments and banking. Lisa earned her MPA from NKU and is a board member of the Kentucky Community and Technical College system.

Ray Takigiku is a healthcare professional with more than 30 years of experience, and is the founder of Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical company that develops life-changing treatments in oncology. Ray serves as a board member for numerous non-profits and holds a PhD in Chemistry from Indiana University.

Kevin Gusweiler is a co-founder and Principal at eGateway Capital, a Cincinnati-based growth equity investor. Kevin earned a BS in Finance from Miami University, and has nearly fifteen years of experience in investment management and leadership.

Alecia Webb-Edgington is the President of Life Learning Center, an organization that addresses the cycle of poverty by helping people chose transformative change. Alecia was previously a Senior Police Advisor with the United States Department of State, and represented the 63rd District in the Kentucky House of Representatives for five years. Alecia earned her MA in Criminal Justice from Eastern Kentucky University.

Established in 1970, the NKU Foundation was created to manage privately donated gifts for the university. The board’s primary purpose is to advance NKU’s student success by securing, investing and distributing private resources in support of the university. While state appropriations help fund NKU’s basic operating budget, the NKU Foundation provides other revenue sources necessary for continued advancement.

Northern Kentucky University