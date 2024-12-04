St. Vincent de Paul NKY to begin winter coat distribution Saturday at Life Learning Center

In partnership with presenting sponsor, Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdPNKY) will distribute new and gently used winter coats at four distribution events starting this weekend.

Any NKY resident can receive a coat when presenting their photo ID and verification for each family member receiving a coat. Documentation accepted includes:

• Birth certificates.

• Consulate cards.

• Drivers’ licenses.

• Leases listing household members.

• Medical cards.

• Passports.

• SNAP eligibility letter listing household members.

• Social security cards.

Coats will be distributed at the following times and locations:

Saturday, December 7, 9 a.m. to noon

• Life Learning Center – 20 W. 18th Street, Covington

• Newport Intermediate School Gym – 95 W. 9th Street, Newport

Saturday, December 14, 9 a.m. to noon

• John G Carlisle Elementary School – 910 Holman St., Covington

• Cristo Rey Catholic Church – 25 Cavalier Blvd., Florence

This Winter Coat Program is offered as a joint partnership with St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati, along with generous contributions at SVdPNKY Thrift Stores, Winter Coat Drive donation bins, local schools, churches, businesses, and charitable organizations.

The Winter Coat Drive continues until January 17, 2025. More information can be found at svdpnky.org/winter- coat-drive for KY residents and SVDPcincinnati.org/coats for OH residents.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky