Art Lander’s Outdoors: Holiday gift ideas for the car campers and day hikers on your holiday gift list

Is there a car camper or day hiker on your holiday shopping list?

Here are three gift ideas:

• Victorinox Swiss Army Camper Pocket Knife

This legendary, Swiss made knife should be at the top of the gear list for every car camper.

With 13 functions, this tool will do it all. The knife functions include a wood saw, can opener, small screwdriver, blade, punch and sewing awl, small tweezers, and key ring, and bottle opener.

The Swiss Army Camper Pocket Knife, which is about 3 1/2 inches long, 1 inch wide and weighs about 3 ounces, sells for about $42.

Visit www.victorinox.com for more information.

• Coleman Camp Stove

A quality camp stove is essential for the car camper, to cook meals and heat water for coffee, tea, instant oatmeal or hot cocoa.

Coleman is a top brand, producing a line of propane and gas stoves in a wide range of sizes and burner configurations.

Place the stove on a picnic table at your campsite, or the tailgate of your pickup truck and you have a pop-up outdoor kitchen ready for meal preparation.

A popular, best-selling model is the Cascade Classic Camping Stove, which sells for $99.99.

View the entire line of Coleman Camp Stoves at www.coleman.com

• Bass Pro Shops Eclipse Trekking Pole

Every hiker needs a walking stick, aka trekking pole, hiking stick or walking staff, especially when navigating uneven terrain.

This gift is a good one for avid senior walkers and hikers who may not be as agile as when they were younger, and may have balance issues.

The Eclipse Trekking Pole, which sells for $24.99, is constructed from 6061 anodized aluminum, has a rubber-coated, contoured handle, adjustable nylon wrist strap, and an anti-shock spring system. The three-section pole extends from 25 to 53 inches.

To buy online visit www.cabelas.com

These are gifts that any outdoors enthusiast will appreciate.