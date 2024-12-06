Kidney stones are common, here’s what you should know about symptoms and prevention

By Dr. Peter Sawaya

University of Kentucky

Kidney stones are common. In the US, one in 11 individuals will be affected by them at some point in their life.

They’re typically seen in adults between 40 and 60 years old. However, kidney stones can form at any age and time of year. Nearly half of those who develop one kidney stone in their lifetime will develop at least another stone in the future.

What are kidney stones?

Kidney stones are made from large deposits of undissolved minerals and other organic compounds as they get supersaturated and crystalize in the urine. Calcium oxalate stones are the most common, then calcium phosphate and uric acid.

When urine has too many of these crystal-forming substances and not enough liquid, they accumulate to form a hard, stone-like piece of material that can range between the size of a grain of sand to a golf ball. These stones may travel down the urinary tract and get “stuck” blocking the urine flow and potentially causing kidney swelling.

How to lower your kidney stone risk

The most effective and easiest way to prevent kidney stones is simple: Drink plenty of water to produce at least 2.5 L (80-90 oz) of urine per day.

Stay well hydrated all year-round, especially during those steamy Kentucky summers and when engaged in sweat-inducing activities like exercise or working in the yard. Lemonade or fluid containing citric acid is a good addition to the water as citrate inhibits crystal formation. Dark soda and fructose-containing fluid increase your risk of stones and should be avoided.

While most stones have calcium in them, eating food rich in calcium – like leafy green vegetables and dairy products – can actually be beneficial for you. The calcium in these foods binds to oxalate in your intestines and lowers the amount of oxalate that eventually makes its way to the kidneys.

Lowering your intake of sodium, often present in processed meat, high doses of vitamin C and oxalate-rich food, like dark chocolate and spinach, can also lower your kidney stone risk.

What symptoms should I look out for?

Symptoms may not be noticeable until the stone moves inside the kidney or makes its way to the ureter, the tube connecting the kidney and bladder. Common symptoms include:

• Severe pain in the side and back, below the ribs

• Pain that radiates to the lower abdomen and groin

• Pain that comes in waves and fluctuates in intensity

• Pain during urination

• Pink, red or brown urine

• Cloudy or foul-smelling urine, if infected

• Nausea and vomiting

• Persistent need to urinate

• Fever and chills if an infection is present

Inform your doctor if you’ve passed a kidney stone or have any of the above symptoms. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience pain accompanied with nausea or fever, pain so severe you can’t sit in a comfortable position or if you see blood in your urine.

Dr. Peter Sawaya, M.D., is chief of University of Kentucky HealthCare’s division of Nephrology, Bone and Mineral Metabolism.