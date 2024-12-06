Brighton Center Kicks Off Holiday Season with Used Toy “Sale” for Children Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. at 741 Central Avenue in Newport.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., Brighton Center will transform into a toy wonderland.

Generous children and their families have spent the past month donating their gently used toys to fill nearly every nook and cranny of the building.

Brighton Center believes that giving is just as much a part of the holiday season as receiving and also knows many children don’t have the ability to give.

This is where the toy sale comes in. Each item in the sale costs 5, 10, or 25 cents, giving children an opportunity to choose gifts for their family, friends, or even themselves.

Brighton Center’s Used Toy Sale is a decades-old beloved community tradition.

Lines form down the block in advance of the sale as more than one hundred children count their coins.

Children will receive advice on selecting the best gifts from the leading expert on that subject, Santa himself.

The festive atmosphere will include hot cocoa, holiday music, sweet treats and a walking, talking Christmas tree as the parents wait outside for their little shoppers to return.