Avoid holiday plumbing disasters with these simple sewer-smart tips Sanitation Dist. No. 1

Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) reminds Northern Kentucky residents to adopt sewer-smart habits this holiday season to avoid costly plumbing problems and protect the environment. The end of the year is one of the busiest times for clogged drains and sewer backups, as cooking large meals and hosting guests increase the risk of fats, oils and grease (FOG) clogging pipes or non-flushable items causing plumbing issues.

“Putting the wrong things down the drain can clog pipes, slow drainage and even cause hazardous sewer overflows,” said Chris Cole, Director of Enterprise Communications at SD1. “By adopting a few simple habits, residents can avoid these issues and help protect our waterways.”

FOG — found in cooking byproducts like gravy, sauces and meat drippings — hardens as it cools, sticking to pipes and causing blockages that can lead to backups and overflows. Cold weather during the winter makes this happen even faster. To prevent these issues, let leftover FOG cool, pour it into a container like a jar or can, and toss the container in the trash. Wipe greasy pots, pans and dishes with a paper towel before washing, then throw the towel in the trash. Even with a garbage disposal, your sink isn’t designed to handle FOG. Taking these steps can save you from costly repairs.

Non-flushable items are another common cause of plumbing issues, especially when guests are visiting. Items like wipes, cotton balls and menstrual products don’t break down in the sewer system and can lead to blockages or damaged laterals (the privately owned pipes that carry wastewater from your home to the public sewer system). SD1 reminds residents to flush only bodily waste and toilet paper. To make it easier, place a wastebasket in the bathroom for non-flushable items and consider posting a small sign to remind guests to avoid flushing anything else.

If a sewer backup does occur, SD1 is available 24/7 to help. Residents can call (859) 578-7450, Option 1, to report an issue. SD1 will investigate to ensure the public sewer system is functioning properly. If the issue is within private plumbing, a plumber may need to be contacted.

Throughout the holiday season, SD1 is encouraging residents to adopt sewer-smart habits while also reaching out to landlords, property managers and homeowners associations to share these important tips with their communities.

Free resources, including guides, graphics and ready-to-use messaging, are available at sd1.org/sewersmart to make spreading the word easy. These efforts aim to protect property, health and the environment, helping everyone enjoy a stress-free winter.

