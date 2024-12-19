Thomas More University Dyslexia Institute to offer new Orton-Gillingham training program

Thomas More University’s Dyslexia Institute has announced its latest initiative, a comprehensive Orton-Gillingham training program.

Orton-Gillingham is a practical, research-based approach that teaches children and adults, especially those with dyslexia, to read. The first training sessions commence in January 2025, offering a unique opportunity for educators and parents in the Tri-state area.

Aligned with the Science of Reading, these 40-hour, in-person training sessions are offered at Thomas More’s Cabrini Hall, in partnership with Lighthouse to Literacy. Various training schedules are available to meet the needs of area teachers, tutors and parents. The Dyslexia Institute can also tailor training to fit the needs of area schools interested in hosting onsite Orton-Gillingham training. Professional development modules covering various topics, including phonemic awareness and multisensory learning, are also available.

The Dyslexia Institute is led by Kayla Steltenkamp, Ph.D., assistant professor in the School of Education and renowned expert in literacy and dyslexia, who understands the transformative potential of the Orton-Gillingham training program for Kentucky schools.

Allison Hughes, a junior education major at Thomas More University, witnessed the power of Orton-Gillingham firsthand after attending a summer training program in 2024. “Orton-Gillingham training helped me understand the English language in a new way,” says Hughes, who is studying elementary and special education. “As a future teacher, I feel more confident in my teaching and instructional strategies by incorporating research-based, multi-sensory approaches.”

After attending Orton-Gillingham training over the summer, Hughes began tutoring students. She believes the training was a valuable addition to Thomas More’s ongoing dedication to ensuring that all education graduates can identify the characteristics of dyslexia and develop targeted interventions for student success.

School of Education adjunct professor Elizabeth Cox encouraged Hughes to pursue this valuable training after receiving it herself and recognizing its importance for local educators. “In 30 years of being in the field, this was by far the best course I have ever taken. I felt like a fire hose of information was poured into my brain. We laughed and cried and thoroughly had a good time while we learned,” Cox says.

The Dyslexia Institute, the first in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, is committed to supporting students and the community by offering resources designed to promote dyslexia awareness and create positive change. Introduced in 2023, it is one aspect of a new suite of offerings from Thomas More’s School of Education called the Education VILLA. In addition to the Orton-Gillingham training, the Dyslexia Institute also offers formal reading assessments for children, providing parents and schools with valuable data to ensure that dyslexic children receive the support they need to succeed academically.

The Dyslexia Institute collaborates directly with Kentucky schools and educators, applying knowledge gained through the Institute to evaluate and develop early interventions and strategies. The School of Education also works closely with the Kentucky Department of Education to promote state initiatives and help connect state-level administrators, local practitioners and pre-service teachers.

To sign up for one of the upcoming Orton-Gillingham training sessions, visit tmuky.us/TMUVILLA25.

Thomas More University