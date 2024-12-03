Beechwood Independent Schools to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new facility December 13

The Beechwood Board of Education is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting for the Beechwood School and Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The project has been supported by a significant investment from the Beechwood community in creating a state-of-the-art facility that balances the Beechwood tradition with innovative, industry-grade advancements, ensuring all students graduate from Beechwood with the skills needed to compete in a rapidly evolving world.

“We know that education is evolving across the nation and these facilities will allow our staff and students the ability to be in the forefront of these rapidly changing times,” said Beechwood Superintendent Dr. Mike S. Stacy. “The opportunities are limitless and that’s very exciting for everyone in the Beechwood community.”

Inside the new addition, students in Beechwood’s PreK-12 district will have access to spaces that inspire creativity, communication, collaboration, and critical thinking. Industry-grade equipment inside new lab spaces will encourage challenge-based, hands-on learning in the areas of biomed, environmental sustainability, entrepreneurship, informatics, and the performing arts.

“This project is years in the making, fueled by a dedication to learning at the next level, and strengthened by the unwavering support of our community, alumni, and families,” said Beechwood Board of Education Chair Jeanne Berger. “It reflects a commitment to shaping the future of Beechwood students and honors the traditions of the Fort Mitchell community.”

Community partners help develop career-level challenges with our teachers, preparing students for life after high school and setting them up for success when seeking college scholarships. With new lab spaces, the school aims to take those experiences to the next level.

The new facility serves as a focal point for both Beechwood and the broader Fort Mitchell community, reflecting a shared commitment to a forward-thinking educational experience that is firmly grounded in tradition.

Doors will open to Beechwood students in January 2025.

Beechwood Independent Schools