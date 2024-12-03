Dolly Parton Imagination Library gets $100k donation from Kentucky Association of Health Plans for free books

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) announced on Monday a $100,000 donation to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Kentucky to help the Imagination Library provide free books to children from birth to age five throughout the state.

During an event at the Paul Sawyer Library in Frankfort, first lady Britainy Beshear recognized KAHP’s generosity and the benefit of the Imagination Library to Kentucky’s youngest citizens.

“I want to thank the Kentucky Association of Health Plans for their generous donation to our chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. You are showing the true spirit of Team Kentucky – living out our values and taking care of all of our neighbors, especially our kids,” she said. “Because of gifts like the one we’re celebrating today, every preschool child in our state can build their own library at no cost to their family. That’s 60 books just for them, all before they start kindergarten, and we know the positive impact will last throughout the rest of their lives.”

All Kentucky children can register for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library from birth until age 5. All books are age-appropriate and chosen to support the exact stages of literacy development for a child.

When children enrolled in the Imagination Library have reached their fifth birthday and prepare for kindergarten, they will have mastered colors, shapes, numbers, and the basic literacy concepts to begin a lifetime of reading. There is no cost to families and no deadline to register.

“KAHP recognizes the profound impact that literacy has on the well-being of both the family and the child,” said Katherine Kington North, KAHP vice president of external affairs. “Health plans work for the best health outcomes for the children of Kentucky and we know that children who struggle with reading frequently face higher rates of anxiety and depression.”

Research shows that students who lack proficient reading skills by fourth grade are at a higher risk of struggling academically. Low literacy rates are also linked to other lasting consequences affecting our communities, such as poverty and crime.

“We are thrilled by this generous donation from KAHP,” said JC Morgan, state director of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Kentucky. “Our goal is to reach as many children in Kentucky as possible. These funds will help us have a greater impact.”

To register your child, go to: imaginationlibrary.com