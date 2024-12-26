Bipartisan bill seeks to address environmental, conservation needs in Ohio River Basin

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Reps. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, and Erin Houchin, R-Ind., co-chairs of the Ohio River Basin Caucus, have introduced a bipartisan bill known as the Ohio River Restoration Program Act, the first comprehensive piece of legislation to address the pressing environmental and conservation needs within the 204,000 square mile Ohio River Basin.

“From waste and erosion to pollution and climate change, the Ohio River is facing serious threats that aren’t going to just work themselves out and can’t be fixed by one person or organization alone,” McGarvey said.

“It’s unconscionable that our most vital and important resource is also the largest body of water in the entire country that receives zero dollars in dedicated federal funding, we’re working to change that. I’m proud to partner with my Ohio River Basin Caucus co-chair Rep. Houchin in leading this historic, bipartisan effort to holistically address our river’s needs.”

“The Ohio River is essential to millions of Americans, providing drinking water and supporting jobs across our region,” Houchin said. “We’re committed to ensuring the river gets the attention and resources it needs by securing federal funding and bringing together stakeholders to develop a plan that protects and restores it for future generations.”

The geographic footprint of the Ohio River covers 55 congressional districts across 14 states—more than 25 million people in the region depend on the waters of the Ohio River Basin for their drinking water, health, jobs, and more.

In 2023, the Ohio River was named the 2nd most endangered river in the country, and it is the largest body of water in the United States that does not receive any dedicated federal funding for clean-up.

The bill, modeled after successful initiatives like those in the Great Lakes, the Chesapeake and other major bodies of water, would create an Ohio River National Program Office within the Environmental Protection Agency to convene states, local governments, interstate compact agencies, tribal nations, and non-governmental organizations to work in conjunction to secure federal funding opportunities and create an action plan.

See the full text of the bill here, and a one pager for the legislation here.