Planning travel to United Kingdom in ’25? You’ll need new pre-travel autorization starting Jan. 8

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

If you are planning to travel to Europe in 2025, whether it’s for business, education or leisure purposes; be advised that the United Kingdom has introduced a new requirement for travelers, including U.S. citizens, called the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA).

The ETA is a pre-travel authorization required for visitors traveling to the United Kingdom without a visa.

It is part of the United Kingdom government’s effort to streamline and secure its border processes.

For U.S. citizens, who previously did not need any pre-authorization for short stays in the UK (up to six months), the ETA means there will be an additional step in preparing for your trip there. Travelers entering the United Kingdom for longer stays, studies or work will still need to apply for the appropriate visa instead of an ETA.

U.S. citizens will need an ETA starting Jan. 8, 2025. Travelers planning trips to the UK on or after this date must ensure they have their ETA approved before departure.

The application process for the ETA is straightforward and can be completed online. Here’s what you need to know:

• Apply online: The application can be completed on the official United Kingdom government website or via the dedicated mobile app.

• Required information: You will need your passport details, travel plans and payment method to cover the £10 (approximately $12.50 USD) application fee. This fee is allowable on the procard and is a reimbursable travel expense.



• Approval time: Most applications are processed within 48-72 hours. However, it is advisable to apply at least a week before your travel date to account for any unexpected delays.

• Duration of validity: An ETA is typically valid for multiple visits over a two-year period or until your passport expires, whichever comes first.

If you arrive at the United Kingdom border without an approved ETA on or after Jan. 8, 2025, you will be denied entry. Therefore, securing this authorization in advance is critical.

It should be noted that a similar system called ETIAS, which will apply to travel in countries in the European Union, is being developed and will likely be rolled out mid-2025. More information on ETIAS is forthcoming in the new year.