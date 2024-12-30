Building Industry Association names annual award recipients, installs ’25 officers, directors

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) celebrated its annual installation and awards event recently at Summit Hills Country Club. BIA honored individuals that have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and a commitment to the region’s building industry.

The 2024 award recipients included:

• Community Service Award: The Community Service Award honors individuals demonstrating exceptional public service in Northern Kentucky. This year, Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer is recognized for sponsoring Senate Bill 164, securing dual credit for vocational students. Her advocacy, engagement, and commitment to community and industry improvement exemplify outstanding service, earning her the 2024 award.

• Janis Beard Membership Award: The Janis Beard Annual Membership Award honors long-term dedication to membership engagement. This year’s recipient, Ben Taylor, Drees Homes, has served on committees, councils, and as a Past President. A Builder of the Year Award winner, Ben remains deeply committed to supporting membership efforts.

• Associate of the Year Award: The Associate of the Year Award recognizes outstanding service to the BIA. This year’s recipient, Steve Ferneding, Northwestern Mutual, has been a dedicated supporter of membership efforts and led the successful stewardship of the Emerging Leaders Council in 2024, engaging many young professionals during the year.

• Builder of the Year Award: The Builder of the Year Award honors exceptional service to the BIA. This year’s recipient, Chris Cook, has demonstrated outstanding leadership through event participation, peer engagement, and a deep understanding of the industry. His adaptability and commitment make him a valued leader.

• Donald M. Wiedeman Lifetime Achievement Award: The Donald M. Wiedeman Lifetime Achievement Award honors exceptional service over 20+ years. This year’s recipient, David Drees, Drees Homes, has elevated his family’s 95-year homebuilding legacy while advocating for workforce development, education, and community growth. His national influence and unwavering dedication make him a true exemplar.

“The individuals we recognized this evening represent the very best of our industry,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the BIA. “Their leadership, innovation, and commitment to our community inspire us all to strive for excellence. On behalf of the Association, I congratulate them and thank them for their extraordinary contributions to Northern Kentucky.”

The event also featured the installation of the Association’s 2025 Officers and Directors, who pledged to continue supporting the organization’s mission of fostering growth and professionalism in the building industry.

The BIA extends its gratitude to all members, sponsors, and community partners for making this event a resounding success and looks forward to another year of building a stronger Northern Kentucky.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky