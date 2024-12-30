Two days left in NKyTribune’s NewsMatch campaign — get national funders match plus local donor’s match

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

The countdown continues — just two days left to get your individual donation to the NKyTribune’s NewsMatch campaign. The campaign ends at midnight tomorrow — and any donations during this period will be doubled by the national NewsMatch funders AND doubled again by a local anonymous donor who also believes in the power of local nonprofit news.

An anonymous local donor who believes that local nonprofit news really does matter has offered to match all individual contributions that come to the NKyTribune NewsMatch campaign in its final three days.

Donations must be postmarked by December 31, checks must be written no later than December 31, or donations must be made online by that deadline.

MAKE THAT ANOTHER DOUBLE OF YOUR GIFT

Your support will be tripled as we near the grand conclusion of our annual campaign — and that means a lot to those of us who have been providing news, features, sports, great storytelling, and more FREE to all readers — and open to all opinions.

The professional journalists who founded the NKyTribune in 2015 and have for nearly 10 years provided a daily news service to the NKY region had ties to the former Kentucky Post and lamented its absence as much as its loyal readers did. We have endeavored to fill the void. Those founders and the journalists associated with the NKyTribune make contributions of their time and talent every day, all day long to provide readers with reliable information, helping readers sort through the noise, showing readers a well-informed way to intelligent citizenship.

We have enjoyed — and still value — the support we have received from the business community and foundations who have funded us from Day One. Now, we hope our community of readers will make voluntary contributions — ALL tax deductible because of the Tribune‘s 501-c-3 status as a publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. Our aim is to make voluntary individual support equal to the corporate and business support — and create a sustainable news site that is truly “owned” by the community.

Please help with your individual contribution to the NKyTribune.

Like you, we look forward to a productive and prosperous 2025.

Click the graphic above to donate online or send your check to The Northern Kentucky Tribune, 644 Braddock Ct., Edgewood, Ky. 41017 (Please get it postmarked by December 31.)

Thank you for your support.