Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky annunces 2025 officers and directors

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) proudly announced its 2025 Officers and Directors, installed into office by Kentucky State Representative Kim Banta during the Association’s Annual Installation and Awards Ceremony. The event took place at Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills on the evening of Tuesday, December 3.

The 2025 Officers and Directors comprise a dynamic group of leaders committed to advancing the mission of the Building Industry Association and addressing the region’s housing and construction challenges.

2025 Officers and Directors:

• Mitchell Deaton – president, Ashley Builders Group • Matt Curtin – immediate past president, Paul Hemmer Company • Randy Acklin – vice president/secretary/treasurer, Fischer Homes • Dan Riegler, associate president, Riegler Blacktop • Joe Schlimm, associate vice president, Republic Bank • Michaele Blackburn, builder director, Fischer Homes • Matt Mains, builder director, Drees Homes • Manny Hernandez, associate director, First Financial Bank • Nathan Madden, Associate Director, Pella

Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, expressed enthusiasm for the year ahead.

“This group of leaders brings a remarkable combination of vision, experience, and passion to our Association. Their dedication to our mission and ability to collaborate effectively will drive us to achieve our goals in the coming year and years to come. We are excited about the energy and innovative ideas they bring to the table, ensuring that our Association continues to lead in building a stronger, more vibrant community for Northern Kentucky.”

For more information, visit www.BuildersNKY.com.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky