Parenting comes with a lot of stress, especially during the holidays; don’t be afraid to seek help

By Dr. Caitlin Allen

University of Kentucky

Are you a parent feeling stressed out? You’re not alone. Parenting can be one of the most rewarding experiences, but it can also be the most challenging.

The U.S. Surgeon General recently released an advisory statement where he called for “a fundamental shift in how we value and prioritize the mental health and well-being of parents and caregivers”. Parents and caregivers across the country are experiencing several unique stressors that come with raising children, including:

• The high cost of childcare

• Worries about health

• Educational expenses

• Employment and income insecurity

Parents and caregivers feel the pressure amplified during the holidays. A busy social schedule, combined with the costs of gifts, logistics of travel and the pressure to create memorable experiences can dull the shine of the sparkling holiday season.

Many parents experience demands on their time that make balancing work commitments and family responsibilities challenging. Parents are reporting feeling isolated and alone. When stress negatively impacts parents’ mental health, it also has a negative effect on the well-being of their children.

You can help yourself by first recognizing you are not alone in feeling overwhelmed. Social media often portrays an unrealistic version of parenting. It’s okay to do less and try to live more in the moment.

The holiday season adds to the everyday stress of parenting, making it even more important to practice taking a break. Don’t always look for the Instagram-able moment, try to be present and have fun in activities with your family.

Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. It takes a village to raise kids and resources can include your primary care provider (PCP), your child’s school, your place of worship, community agencies and your employer. Sometimes something as simple as putting your phone down (stop doom scrolling!) and taking a walk outside can work to reduce stress and help you cope. Stopping to take a couple deep breaths, practicing mindfulness, and playing with your kids are also good ways to give yourself a mental reset.

If you are experiencing severe distress, please go to your nearest emergency room. The 988 Crisis Hotline, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also call, text or chat 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

Dr. Caitlin Allen, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist in the division of pediatric psychology at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.