Behringer-Crawford Museum to bring magic of holidays to life with puppets, laughter, family fun

The holiday season at Behringer-Crawford Museum is about to get even more magical! For two special Mondays only, BCM will open its doors during holiday hours to host two enchanting puppet performances by Dylan Shelton of River City Puppets. Gather the family for laughter, interactive storytelling and unforgettable fun that will leave everyone smiling.

Gingerbread Jamboree

Monday, December 23, 2-3 p.m.

Ralphie the Elf has a very dangerous job—feeding the Gingerbread Beast. This ravenous creature gobbles up cookies, houses, and most importantly… stories. With plenty of help from the audience, Ralphie will entertain the beast with hilarious retellings of The Gingerbread Man, Hansel and Gretel, and a brand-new story featuring the Gingerbread Beast himself.

Upside Down Fairy Town

Monday, December 30, 2-3 p.m.

Oh no! Everything’s gone topsy-turvy in Fairy Town, and the fairy tales are all mixed up. Can you help the storyteller untangle the tales before the big Fairy Tale Day celebration? This whimsical performance features music, comedy, and puppets of all shapes and sizes bringing your favorite fairy tales to life—with a hilarious, upside-down twist.

Both performances are included with regular museum admission and are designed to delight audiences of all ages. Plus, stick around after the performances for a Q&A with Dylan Shelton to learn about the magic behind the puppets.

While you’re visiting, immerse yourself in the museum’s festive Holly Jolly Days exhibits, including the Holiday Toy Trains, A Window Through Time, LEGO Displays and Makerspace and more. Plan your visit at at www.bcmuseum.org/holidays.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Christmas Eve and day and New Year’s Eve and day. It will be open for special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays December 23 and December 30.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Behringer-Crawford Museum