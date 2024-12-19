Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority reports a continued drop in horse fatalities year over year

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Lexington-based Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) announced the publication of its 2024 Third Quarter Metrics Report, which reported continued improvement in the safety and integrity of Thoroughbred racing in states that are members.

The third quarter of 2024 (July 1 – September 30) marked the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year declines in the racing-related equine fatality rate since the launch of HISA’s Anti-Doping and Medication Control (ADMC) Program, which began on May 22, 2023. The Q3 fatality rate decreased approximately 21 percent year-over-year, with racetracks operating under HISA’s rules reporting 0.93 racing-related equine fatalities per 1,000 starts as compared to a rate of 1.18 in the third quarter of 2023.

The complete year-to-date fatality rate for HISA racetracks (January 1 to September 30, 2024) was 0.85 per 1,000 starts, approximately a 36 percent decrease as compared to the same period in 2023.

“The consistent year-over-year declines in the racing-related equine fatality rate are a testament to the dedication and collaboration of all stakeholders in our industry,” said HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus. “As safety and integrity continue to improve, we’re reminded that our mission to protect the well-being of horses and riders will preserve the sport for generations to come. There’s still more to achieve, but the progress so far is inspiring.”

HISA also submitted public disclosure requests for racing-related fatalities in Louisiana, Texas and West Virginia, which are not part of the organization, and received responses after releasing its own second-quarter results.

During the second quarter of 2024, fatalities at racetracks in these non-HISA states amounted to 2.38 racing-related fatalities per 1,000 starts, more than triple the fatality rate at racetracks operating under HISA’s rules during the same period, which was 0.76 racing-related fatalities per 1,000 starts.

Subject to Federal Trade Commission oversight, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority is charged with recommending and implementing uniform safety and integrity rules in Thoroughbred racing. HISA is implementing, for the first time, a national, uniform set of rules applicable to every Thoroughbred racing participant and racetrack facility. HISA is comprised of two programs: the Racetrack Safety Program, which went into effect on July 1, 2022, and the Anti-Doping and Medication Control (ADMC) Program, which went into effect on May 22, 2023.