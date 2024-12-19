Republican Party of KY names Nashville-based consultant Adam Feldman as interim executive director

The Republican Party of Kentucky has announced that Kentucky political operative and campaign consultant Adam Feldman will serve as interim executive director of RPK, following the planned departure of longtime Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen on Jan. 1. Feldman, a seasoned political consultant with a proven track record across the country, will take a temporary leave of absence from his role as vice president at the Nashville-based consulting firm Direct Edge Campaigns.

“We are thrilled that Adam will be returning to RPK during this transition period, and we can’t think of a better person to step in as we begin our search for the next permanent executive director,” said Chairman Robert Benvenuti. “Adam is no stranger to Kentucky electoral politics, having been involved in numerous races. He understands what is needed to build on the success we’ve enjoyed under Sarah Van Wallaghen’s leadership. Adam brings decades of invaluable experience and a reputation for delivering winning results for Republicans. We are confident that he is the perfect person to take on this role, and we are grateful he’s coming on board.”

This will be Feldman’s fourth role with the RPK. Most recently, he served as political director from 2018 to 2022, playing a key role in expanding the Republican supermajority in the state House from 63 to 80 members.

“I want to thank Chairman Benvenuti for the opportunity to serve the state party once again and for entrusting me to lead the staff during this important transition,” said Feldman. “The successes we’ve seen over the last decade are the result of the hard work of many dedicated individuals, but the one constant has been Sarah Van Wallaghen. Without her dedication and the sacrifices she and her family have made for this party, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Sarah is leaving behind big shoes to fill, but I know that with the strong team we have in place, we will continue to move Kentucky Republicans and the state party forward. I’m excited to build upon the momentum she’s helped create.”

A Louisville native, Feldman previously worked on Gov. Ernie Fletcher’s successful 2003 campaign and President George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign. He also served as executive director of the Republican Party of New Mexico. After leaving that role, he ran his own consulting firm, where he played a key role in flipping the New Mexico state House to Republican control for the first time in 60 years. Additionally, Feldman served as a political adviser and director of boards and commissions for former New Mexico Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

Republican Party of Kentucky