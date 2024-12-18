Boone County school bus involved in ‘single vehicle injury accident’; Cooper High School students on board

A Boone County school bus was involved in “a single vehicle injury accident” Wednesday morning at about 6:30 a.m. as it was on its morning route for Cooper High School.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Hanover Blvd., and Collier Lane.

Students were onboard.

Deputies believe that the school bus driver sustained a medical emergency and went into cardiac arrest as the bus approached the intersection. It continued across Hanover Blvd. and crashed into several trees in the backyard of a residence on Sherwood Court.

Deputies arrived in less than three (3) minutes and discovered that the school bus driver was in full cardiac arrest. They removed him from the driver’s seat and immediately began administering CPR.

Burlington Fire/EMS arrived on scene within minutes of the deputies and assumed care of the driver.

Deputies and additional EMS personnel then began accessing the students for injuries.

In total, three (3) students were transported by ground to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries: one (1) to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and two (2) others to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

The remaining students refused medical care on scene.

The school bus driver was transported by ground to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence and is currently in the ICU.

No names of the victims have been released.

All students onboard attend Cooper High School.

Reunification was established at Burlington Elementary, and all remaining students were accounted for and released to their parents.