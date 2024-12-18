St. Vincent de Paul NKY distributed 1,400 coats in four locations; coat collections continue

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdPNKY) is spreading warmth and joy this holiday season to neighbors in need throughout Northern Kentucky.

During its recent annual Winter Coat Distributions, SVdPNKY distributed nearly 1,400 new or gently used coats and over 800 winter gear items.

The events took place at four locations: Life Learning Center and John G. Carlisle Elementary School in Covington, Newport Intermediate School, and Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Florence.

This year, Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric served as the presenting sponsor.

“We’re all about keeping everybody warm, especially during this time, inside and outside the home,” said Madalyn Reller, marketing director of Arlinghaus.

Their team collected coats at every appointment to ensure Northern Kentucky neighbors could stay safe and warm throughout the winter months.

Several Knights of Columbus councils within the Diocese of Covington also helped support the drive by collecting and donating more than 300 children’s coats.

“We’d like for the men and women of our Diocese who don’t see us every day to know that the church is still very strong in her charity,” said Troy Reynolds, Grand Knight of the Fr. Kehoe Council in Ludlow. “When Catholics see the activities of our various organizations, they see that Catholicism is truly alive and hopefully become inspired to be a little more active in the mission of the church.”

SVdPNKY is accepting coat donations until January 17, 2025.

Items can be dropped off at Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric, any SVdPNKY thrift stores, or donation bins throughout Northern Kentucky.

For more information about the coat drive or other SVdPNKY initiatives, please visit www.svdpnky.org.