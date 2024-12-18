Covington Life Sciences Partners announces Christin Godale as new executive director

The Board of Directors for Covington Life Sciences Partners, Inc. (CLSP) – a nonprofit lab incubator dedicated to accelerating science, entrepreneurship, education and economic development in Northern Kentucky – has announced Christin M. Godale has joined as executive director.

Godale, who holds a doctorate in neuroscience from the University of Cincinnati, brings a blend of academic and venture experience. Her focus will be on regional collaboration, stakeholder engagement, and infrastructure development, and driving innovation and economic growth while building a community of life sciences researchers and partners. Before joining CLSP, Godale served as Director of Life Sciences at CincyTech, a venture capital firm where she led investment diligence and built relationships with leading academic and healthcare institutions.

“Christin’s experience in this ecosystem, her connections locally, and her passion for growing life sciences in the region make her an excellent Executive Director for Covington Life Sciences Partners,” said CLSP Co-Chair Chuck Scheper, chairman of the board of Bexion Pharmaceuticals. “Her career has shown a commitment to bridging the gap between scientific discovery and real-world applications and driving transformative change in the life sciences industry.”

Godale’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as CLSP prepares to open the Covington Life Sciences Lab in the OneNKY Center.

“We aim to position Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati as a nationally recognized hub for life sciences innovation by providing entrepreneurs with a place to innovate, grow, and succeed,” she said. “Northern Kentucky is a fantastic place for life sciences due to the unique mix of affordability, collaboration, and opportunity, and I am excited to lead this vital work.”

R. Duane Clark, CLSP Board Executive Committee Chair and General Manager of US Rare Disease at Sanofi, underscored the lab’s significance.

“The state-of-the-art research lab in Covington will serve as a strong asset for the region to attract local, regional, and even national attention,” Clark said. “This is the beginning of something groundbreaking in Northern Kentucky that will serve the entire Commonwealth and the region’s economic development.

“We are excited to have Christin on board as the Executive Director. Our mission is to attract individual researchers, biotech, and larger companies to the lab to further their science.”

Covington Life Sciences