Camco Chemical Company purchases 18-acre site in Florence further expanding NKY footprint

Camco Chemical Company, a leading contract manufacturing and supply chain services provider has bought the property at 7125 Industrial Road in Florence through 25 Industrial LLC. The 18-acre property and around 170,000 square foot building was purchased on December 6.

“Purchasing this property is part of Camco’s ongoing commitment to strategic investment in our facilities, capabilities and team to best serve the supply chain needs of leading brand and product owners,” said Adrian Hothem, president and CEO of Camco Chemical.

“Its proximity to our 40-acre main campus here in the Cities of Florence/Independence allows Camco to efficiently and effectively support our operations as well as provides the future ability to enhance and add to the breadth of services we can offer customers. The acquisition of the property and the additional investments being made will make 7125 Industrial Road a core part of Camco’s vision to provide product and brand owners the services they need to launch, grow and sustain products in the marketplace from material sourcing, manufacturing, primary and secondary packaging, order fulfillment and logistics.”

Work will begin immediately to upgrade and renovate the entire property including additional dock doors, exterior concrete and blacktop for improved truck and trailer access, along with interior renovations to better serve modern distribution, fulfillment, and secondary packaging operations. Property improvements and renovations will begin prior to end of the year and are expected to be complete by early Q2 2025.

Furlong Building will be the general contractor for the project. Once complete, Camco will utilize 85,000 square feet of the renovated building with the remaining space available for lease. John Gartner of Colliers International will lead the marketing and leasing of the remaining space.

“Congratulations to Camco’s leadership on their continued success and investment in Northern Kentucky,” said Lee Crume, CEO, BE NKY Growth Partnership, the economic development company for Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. “It’s exciting to see a locally-owned company on a high-growth trajectory creating new jobs and prosperity in our community. Northern Kentucky’s workforce and geographic location are critical factors in our region’s economic progress.”

Founded in 1960 in Fort Thomas by Dick Rolfes, Camco is now in its 3rd generation of family management and continues to be 100% family owned. Camco provides manufacturing and supply chain services to product and brand owners across a diverse range of markets and industries including automotive appearance and maintenance products, commercial and institutional cleaners, consumer household cleaners, industrial chemicals, surface disinfectants and more.

Camco moved to Holton Drive in the Northern Kentucky Industrial Park in 1980 and has continued to expand its capabilities as well as its physical footprint over the years through building additions, expansions and acquisitions which now encompass ~40 acres across three buildings and 600,000 square feet. In September 2024, Camco announced new investment and the expansion of its manufacturing capacity and capabilities for specialized products.

“Our red-hot economy is attracting a lot of new businesses, but it’s established Kentucky-based companies like Camco Chemical growing and expanding that show the commonwealth is the best place for business,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “Congratulations to Camco’s leadership on this latest expansion and for creating even more opportunities for families here in our New Kentucky Home.”

These most recent expansion provides near term growth, capabilities and capacity while also maintaining flexibility for future expansion determined by customer and market needs. In addition to the acquisition of 7125 Industrial, Camco has 14-acres of undeveloped land on its 40-acre campus in Florence and is continuing to develop plans which could provide opportunity to build an additional 130,000 square foot facility in the future.

“With the strong support and vision of our ownership group along with the commitment of the entire Camco team, we have been very focused on execution of strategic investments that continue to strengthen our ability to provide best in class services customers need today, but more importantly, meet future needs whether with space, process or capabilities,” said Hothem. “Northern Kentucky continues to be an incredible asset to Camco, geographically as well as with its supply chain focused economy, as we seek to provide the greatest total value to our customers. We are incredibly excited to grow our team, facility and capabilities here in Northern Kentucky.”

