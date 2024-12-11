Kentucky treasurer announces return of more than $34 million in unclaimed property, uncashed payments

The Kentucky State Treasurer’s office has announced the record-breaking return of $34,048,369.20 to taxpayers.

“This historic achievement underscores the Treasury’s dedication to putting taxpayer dollars back where they belong—in the pockets of hardworking Kentuckians,” said Kentucky Treasurer Mark Metcalf. “Every dollar returned represents a step toward stronger families and communities. By prioritizing efficiency and transparency, we are reinforcing trust in state government and providing real benefits to folks across the Commonwealth.”

Of the amount, $31,207,569.71 was returned through the Treasury’s Division of Unclaimed Property. Unclaimed property refers to assets that owners have lost or left inactive, including dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance policies, utility deposits, and safe deposit box contents. The Treasury safeguards these funds until they reunite with their rightful recipients.

Kentuckians can easily search to see if they have any unclaimed property through the Treasury’s online database at www.treasury.ky.gov.

In addition to unclaimed property, the Treasury’s Division of Accounting and Disbursements reissued $2,840,799.54 in escheated checks—state-issued payments that were never cashed.

Under Treasurer Metcalf’s direction, the Treasury initiated a thorough review shortly after he took office to identify and reissue these payments, many of which included lost income tax refunds. The effort ensured taxpayers received funds that might have otherwise been lost.

