Campbell County, NKY Water District to add new water pipes to bring public water access to 98% of county

Campbell County Fiscal Court has announced a significant step forward in providing clean, safe drinking water to more families in the county.

Through a partnership with the Northern Kentucky Water District, Campbell County will add over 6.5 miles of new

water pipes, bringing public water access to nearly 98% of homes—well above the state average of 95%.

“This project shows Campbell County cares about making sure every family has clean, safe water,” said Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “Our team has worked hard to make this happen, and we’re proud to

help improve water systems in our community.”

The $5.5 million project, funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants, Cleaner Water Program grants appropriated by the Kentucky Legislature, and local resources, will extend water service to unserved homes across the county. Construction begins in January 2025, with some roads ready for connections as early as April. The project is expected to be fully completed by Spring 2026.

What You Should Know:

• Roads Impacted: New water pipes will be installed on Blangey Road (creek crossing to the south end of the road), Enzweiler Road (AA Hwy to the east end of the road), Gunkel Road (Mystic Rose to the end of the road), Oneonta Road (Washington Trace Road to Route 8), Pond Creek Road (#10365 to Visalia Road), Poplar Thicket Road (Licking Pike to #446), Rifle Range Road (bridge to end of the road), and Upper Lick Branch Road (Grandview to #2421).

• A County Above the State Average: While 95% of Kentuckians have access to public drinking water,

Campbell County has nearly 98% of homes served.

• Improving Lives: This project reduces the number of homes without public water from nearly

1,000 to fewer than 900, benefiting dozens of families.

This project is part of Campbell County’s ongoing efforts to provide essential services to its residents, improve quality of life, and strengthen local infrastructure.

“This is a great moment for Campbell County,” said Judge Pendery. “We’re showing that when you invest in partnerships and work with the community, you can achieve incredible progress. Clean water is vital, and we’re proud to set an example for other counties in Kentucky.”

“The Northern Kentucky Water District envisions a better community through safe, sustainable drinking water and this water main extension project encapsulates that,” said Northern Kentucky Water District President/CEO Lindsey Rechtin. “We sincerely thank the Campbell County Fiscal Court for their partnership and continued support and to the Kentucky Legislature —without which, this project would not be possible.”

For more information, visit the Campbell County Fiscal Court website or contact the office directly. To learn more about the Northern Kentucky Water District and subdistrict projects, visit https://nkywater.info/subdistricts.