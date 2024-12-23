Prep Sports Report: Local teams tangle in final rounds of two holiday basketball tournaments

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky basketball teams faced each other on the final day of two holiday tournaments in Lexington and Louisville on Sunday.

In the championship game of the girls WGM Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic, Dixie Heights shot 56.5 percent from the field in the second half and defeated Ryle, 68-52, to take home the big trophy. It was the Colonels’ first win over the Raiders since 2018.

The boys game between Lloyd and Newport in the consolation bracket final of the King of the Bluegrass at Louisville Fairdale was much closer.

Lloyd came away with a 59-52 win to get a little payback against the team that defeated the Juggernauts in the 9th Region semifinals the last two years.

Dixie Heights outscored Ryle, 41-21, in the second half of the girls title game. Senior forward Bella Crawford led the charge, scoring 16 of her 19 points in the final two quarters.

During their second-half scoring binge, Dixie Heights players shot 56.5 percent (13 of 23) from the field overall, 62.5 percent (5 of 8) from 3-point range and 83.3 percent (10 of 12) at the free throw line to get their third straight win.

The other double-figure scorers for Dixie Heights (5-4) were junior guard Coralee Pelfrey with 20 points and seniors Catherine Buddenberg and Jordan Puitz with 12 each. Pelfrey, who sat out last season following knee surgery, also had eight rebounds and three assists to earn Player of the Game.

Ryle (2-7) got most of its points from two players. Junior guard Jaylyn Jones scored a game-high 27 points and her eighth-grade teammate Laynee Hampton netted 19. Together, they made 16 of 26 field goal attempts for 61 percent, but the team ended up shooting 40 percent (18 of 45).

In the boys tournament game, Lloyd (7-1) had a 44-33 lead going into the fourth quarter and Newport (5-5) wasn’t able to overcome it. The Wildcats did finish with have an 18-9 scoring advantage from behind the 3-point arc, but the Juggernauts countered that with a 16-8 edge at the free throw line.

Newport senior forward AJ Lowe took game-high scoring honors with 20 points, hitting 6 of 13 from the field with three treys and 5 of 9 free throws. Lloyd’s top scorers were Anthony Blaackar (17), Jayden Humphrey (16) and EJ Walker (15).

The all-tournament team included Walker, Blaackar and James Turner of Newport. Louisville St. Xavier handed Lloyd its first loss of the season in the opening round and went on to win the tournament.

NewCath Hall of Fame will add third family member

Drew McDonald will join his mother and grandfather in the Newport Central Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame during the 24th induction ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 15 in the high school gymnasium.

McDonald, a 2015 graduate, earned varsity letters in basketball and golf. As a four-year starter in basketball, he had double-figure scoring averages four straight seasons and helped NewCath win All “A” Classic state championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. He was also the All “A” Classic boys state golf champion in 2014.

His mother, Christie Freppon McDonald, and grandfather, Tom Freppon, were inducted into the high school’s hall of fame in 2001 and 2004, respectively. They both played basketball and Christie was girls head basketball coach for several years.

This year’s induction class also includes Dr. Grady Gibson (1972), Greg Landenburger (1967), Tony Bacigalupo (2000), Kaitlin Smith Marks (2008) and Kristen Schreiber Fayne (2015). The school will also honor the 2010 Class 2A state champion football team as this year’s Team of Distinction.

Dan Wagner will receive the Coach Jim Connor Award for exemplifying the ideals and traditions during his many seasons as a football coach. Dr. Richard Schuck will receive the Fr. John Hegenauer Community Service Award for his commitment to the school.

The event will begin with a social hour from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards ceremony. Tickets are $30. Reservations can be made online at ncchs.com/events before Feb. 1.

Simon Kenton wrestler wins title in tournament

Simon Kenton senior Jonah McCloskey won the 138-pound weight class title in the championship finals of the Southwest Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association Classic on Sunday at Middletown High School in Ohio.

McCloskey defeated Carson Adkins of Elder, 6-1, in the title match to push his season record to 20-1. In last year’s Kentucky high school state tournament, McCloskey placed second in the 126-pound weight class.

The second-place finishers in the SOWCA Classic on Sunday included Simon Kenton junior Braydan Blevins (132) and Ryle seniors Luke Cornwell (126), Rider Trumble (157) and Travis Steiber (190). Walton-Verona wrestlers TJ Meyer (144) and Luke Hyden (215) won third-place matches.

The Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference Championships are scheduled for Saturday at Boone County High School.