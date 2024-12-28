Cincinnati String Project to offer concerts of all women composers, benefitting education programs

The Cincinnati String Project will perform “Resilience,” a concert of all women composers on January 18 and 19 at two locations.

On Saturday, January 18, at 5 p.m., the concert will be at New City Presbyterian Church at 4400 Floral Avenue in Norwood and on Sunday, January 19, the performance will be at All Saints Episcopal Church, 6301 Parkman Place, in Cincinnati.

A reception will follow both concerts and all proceeds benefit the Cincinnati String Project’s education program.

Since it’s founding in 2015 as 4-Way Quartet, Cincinnati String Project has been one of the area’s leading chamber groups, performing in venues from the Aronoff Center to breweries to private homes and providing free private lessons and chamber music experiences in schools.

It is a nonprofit organization.

Tickets may be purchased here.