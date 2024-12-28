Turfway Park Saturday Night Mandatory Payout means a $244,674 Single 6 Jackpot awaits bettors

Horseplayers will have their eyes on Turfway Park Racing & Gaming Saturday with a mandatory payout in the 20-cent Single 6 wager, which boasts a massive carryover of $244,674 heading into the final night of racing in 2024.

The wager will cover Races 4-9 on a competitive nine-race program, each featuring a full field of 12 horses in the body, with several also-eligibles waiting for a chance to compete.

The Single 6 sequence begins in Race 4 at 7:25 p.m. (all times Eastern) with a conditioned allowance contest offering an $81,000 purse. The action continues with Race 5, a competitive maiden special weight event for 2-year-olds at 6 ½ furlongs.

Races 6, 7 and 8 highlight the depth of Saturday’s card with highly competitive allowance contests. Race 6 will test horses over 1 ¼ miles, featuring seven-time winner Good Governance (GB) as the 3-1 morning-line favorite. In Race 7, 2-year-olds return to the spotlight in a one-mile contest, while Race 8, the evening’s featured event, will be run over 1 ¼ miles with an $84,000 purse.

The sequence concludes with Race 9, a $5,000 claiming event that will challenge bettors to close out their tickets on a high note.

First post for Saturday’s program is 5:55 p.m.

In addition to the Single 6 mandatory payout, both Pick 5 wagers – starting in Races 1 and 5 – will also feature mandatory payouts. The Single 6 and Pick 5 offer a horseplayer-friendly 15% takeout.

Following Saturday’s card, racing resumes at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming on Wednesday, Jan. 1, as the Winter/Spring Meet kicks off with a special 1 p.m. first post on New Year’s Day.

For more information, visit www.turfway.com.

