If your stress levels are increasing, here are self-care tips and ways to reduce street when possible

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

People often describe the holiday season as “the most wonderful time of the year” filled with family, friends, celebrations, traditions, and good cheer; but for some, the holiday season can bring increased stress and worsen physical and mental health conditions.

Consider that:

• A 2023 American Psychological Association poll found 41 percent of adults reported that their stress level increases during the holiday season.

• Among people living with a mental health condition, 64 percent reported their condition worsens around the holidays.



During the holiday season, it is especially important to practice self-care and find ways to reduce stress when possible, so here are some ideas from the National Council on Aging:

• Practice gratitude. Research shows those who practice gratitude not only reduce their stress levels but also feel less pain, get better sleep, have stronger immune systems, experience healthier relationships, and perform better professionally.

• Acknowledge your feelings. You may experience opposing feelings, like grief and joy, during the holiday and that is okay. You may find it helpful to write down your feelings in a journal or share them with someone you trust.

• Learn to say “no.” It can be tempting to say “yes” to everything, especially at the holidays. If you say “yes” to something when you wanted to say “no” it can lead to feelings of resentment and being overwhelmed. Remember that “no” is a complete sentence and you do not have to explain your choice to other.

• Be realistic. There are only 24-hours in a day. Make a list of all the events and obligations you have during the holiday season and prioritize them. Know that it is okay to decline an invitation or choose to only participate in a certain number of holiday events during a given timeframe.

• Stick to healthy habits. Healthy foods can boost our mood, sleep has been shown to maintain cognitive skills such as attention, learning, and memory as well as increasing positive emotions, and physical activity is associated with reduced anxiety, depression, and negative mood plus an increase in self-esteem and cognitive function.

• Reach out. If you or someone you love is experiencing a mental health crisis, call 988. You will talk to a trained crisis counselor who can provide free and confidential emotional support and connect you with local resources. For more information, visit The National Council on Aging.