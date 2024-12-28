Hoxworth Blood Center celebrating National Blood Donor Month in January with special promotions

January marks National Blood Donor Month a time to honor the everyday heroes who selflessly donate blood and to inspire more people to join the lifesaving cause.

As the sole provider of blood products to 30+ hospitals across Greater Cincinnati, Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is calling on the community to make a New Year’s resolution that saves lives: donate blood twice a year! Make it a #HoxworthHabit to donate blood or platelets on your birthday and again before the end of the year. Make a lifesaving resolution this year.

All blood and platelet donors who give in January, at any of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers in Anderson, Blue Ash, Clifton, Ft. Mitchell, West Chester, Tri-County, and West as well as select mobile blood drives, will receive a pair of exclusive Hoxworth sweat pant joggers, celebrating the selflessness of blood donors who make a difference in the lives of others.

“Donating blood is a simple yet profound way to give back to your community,” says Dr. David Oh, Chief Medical Officer and Co-CEO at Hoxworth Blood Center. “By making blood donation a habit—whether to start the year strong or to celebrate your birthday—you are directly supporting local patients in need, from newborns in the NICU to adults undergoing surgeries.”

Every two seconds, someone in America needs blood, according to Hoxworth. Every five minutes someone in the Tri-state area needs blood, and the demand spans far beyond emergencies. Blood donations are critical for cancer treatments, surgeries, and chronic illnesses. Yet, only three percent of eligible Greater Cincinnatians donate blood annually, despite 65% of the population being eligible. These statistics underline the urgent need for more donors.

The winter season often sees a decline in blood donations due to holidays and inclement weather, making it even more vital to replenish local blood supplies. National Blood Donor Month serves as a reminder of the continuous need for blood donors and offers a chance to recognize those who contribute to this lifesaving mission.

Hoxworth has announced a special initiative to encourage tri-state families to adopt blood donation as an annual tradition. Donate in January and again on your birthday or host a birthday blood drive to become part of their #HoxworthHabit movement. Each donation will support local patients at 30+ local hospitals like Cincinnati Children’s, UC Health, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

On January 1, Hoxworth will kick off the New Year with an additional bonus: a Cincinnati-inspired tie-dye t-shirt and a pair of Hoxworth joggers.

“Your commitment to donating blood not only saves lives today but also creates hope for a healthier tomorrow,” adds Dr. Caroline Alquist, chief transplant and cellular therapies officer and co-CEO of Hoxworth Blood Center. “Start your year by giving the gift of life. Together, let’s make 2025 a year of heroes.”

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled by visiting hoxworth.org, downloading their easy scheduling app or calling 513-451-0910. First-time and regular donors alike are invited to participate.

Hoxworth Blood Center