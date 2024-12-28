Gov. Andy Beshear to lead delegation to Switzerland in January where he will speak at World Economic Forum

Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced he has accepted an invitation to speak at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in January, a global event that brings together business, government and academic leaders to improve the state of the world.

The Governor and a delegation from Team Kentucky will travel for the event and also visit with business leaders in Spain to promote our New Kentucky Home and encourage future investment and job-creation in the Commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear was invited to attend and speak at the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Annual Meeting, which will be held Jan. 20-24 in Davos, Switzerland. This international summit provides an opportunity for the Governor to introduce our New Kentucky Home to the world, highlighting Kentucky’s record economic momentum, its place as a national leader in the manufacturing, automotive, electric vehicle and battery sectors, and how the Commonwealth is positioned for even more economic success in the future.

“Over the past five years, we’ve worked hard to secure historic economic wins for our families and our state, and we will keep that momentum going by building new, strong partnerships through opportunities like the World Economic Forum,” Gov. Beshear said. “This trip will provide a chance to connect with growing companies that already operate in Kentucky, as well as those that we want to see invest in our state in the future. I am excited to participate in next month’s summit and show the world that our New Kentucky Home is the best place to live, work and thrive.”

The forum will convene with the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” with five primary categories of focus: Rebuilding Trust; Reimagining Growth; Investing in People; Safeguarding the Planet; and Industries in the Intelligent Age.

In 2024, nearly 3,000 government, business and civic leaders participated in the forum, representing more than 125 countries. The annual invitation-only event, established in 1973, has grown to become a major international networking opportunity and one of the world’s largest assemblies of global decision-makers including approximately 1,000 corporate members.

The Governor and Team Kentucky’s participation provides an opportunity to build on Kentucky’s extensive international presence, which currently includes nearly 540 foreign-owned facilities that employ 116,000 Kentuckians. The commonwealth ranks fourth nationally for Foreign Direct Investment employment as a percentage of total private employment.

Gov. Beshear also will visit with leadership from Acerinox in Spain, the parent company of North American Stainless, which employs more than 1,600 people at a facility in Carroll County. In 2023, the company announced its 13th expansion since 1990 with a $244 million investment that will create 70 full-time jobs.

For more information on the World Economic Forum, visit weforum.org.

