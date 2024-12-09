Collection 21’s ‘A Vintage Car Christmas’ Dec. 16-21 to benefit Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky

Staff Report

Collection 21 will host a week-long special opening of its private car collection Dec. 16-21 with proceeds benefitting Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky (HONK). “A Vintage Car Christmas” at will feature over 250 antique vehicles, a Lionel train display, live music, Christmas decor, and more.

A suggested $15 donation upon entry grants full access to self-tour the collection. One hundred percent of donations front the event will benefit HONK, a faith-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating affordable homeownership.

The event runs from, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 21 Kenton Lands Rd. in Erlanger with last entry is at 3 p.m daily.

The event will also feature lice performances by the Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers on December 21 from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by an acoustic duo at 12:30 p.m.

Collection 21 has raised tens of thousands of dollars since its owner opened his doors to benefit HONK in May 2022. The partnership has created opportunities for more local families and individuals to achieve homeownership in Northern Kentucky.

Registration for A Vintage Car Christmas is not required. Additional details can be found on the HONK website honkhomes.org. Call 859-581-4665 with questions.