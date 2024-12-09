Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa to have foot surgery following injury in Wildcats’ win over Gonzoga

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa will be out of the lineup indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in the second half of Kentucky’s 90-89 overtime win over Gonzaga Saturday night.

Kriisa will have surgery on the foot in the immediate future. According to a release by the university, Kerr’s injury isn’t considered to be season-ending. Krissa suffered the injury with 8:41 remaining in regulation.

Kriisa has played in all nine games for the Wildcats this season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 assists per game. He made his first start of the season in Saturday’s historic come-from-behind win over the Bulldogs, in which he scored a season-high eight points, eclipsing 1,000 for his career. He finished with eight points and four assists. He leads the team with 34 assists this season.

During his postgame interview on the UK Radio Network on Saturday night, Pope said Kerr’s injury was a foot or ankle issue and not leg cramps. Kerr replaced point guard Lamont Butler in the starting lineup on Saturday.

“Lamont came to shootaround today and we kind of tried to just push it a little bit. It just wasn’t working,” Pope said following the win over Gonzaga. “I do think Lamont is making good progress.”

