Cove Federal Credit Union and Kenton County Animal Services partner for Adoption event on Dec. 14

Cove Federal Credit Union is partnering with Kenton County Animal Services to host an Adoption Event on Saturday, December 14th from 9-Noon.

Stop by Cove at 577 Dudley Road, Edgewood, and take your fur baby home for the holidays.

For more information on adopting a pet visit Kenton County Adopt a Pet.

Also, on December 7 at Cove, bring your Santa list and a donation for the Kenton County Animal Shelter and have your picture taken with Santa from 9 a.m.-Noon.

As for what the furry friends have on their list this year see Amazon.com.

For more information on adopting a pet visit Kenton County Adopt a Pet.

“At Cove we proudly support the work of Kenton County Animal Services, protecting the animals of the community from abuse and neglect, working to end the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals, and providing citizens with information concerning responsible ownership,” said Betsy Sutton, Chief Operating Officer, Cove Federal Credit Union.

Expected to be at the December 14 event (unless they are adopted beforehand):

Amore is a one-year old lab mix who loves everyone she meets. She would love a home with another dog to play with.

Fennec is a 3-year-old Shepard mix, found thin and timid on a farm. Now living in foster care, he has blossomed and is great with doges and people.

June is a 1-year-old hound mix with a lot of love to give. She lived her first few months outdoors and is now in foster care — great with kids and dogs.

Cove Federal Credit Union