During Winter Weather Awareness Week, NWS advising Kentuckians to prepare for cold weather hazards

December 1-7 is being observed as Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky, and the National Weather Service (NWS) says it should serve as a reminder that you need to be prepared for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds and even severe weather.

There are a number of advisories, watches and warnings that the NWS issues when wintry weather is forecast or occurring. They include:

• Winter Weather Advisory: For impactful snow accumulations up to four inches, or a combination of impactful snow, sleet, or freezing rain expected to occur in the next two to three days.

• Winter Storm Watch: Any combination of snow, sleet, or freezing rain averaging four inches or more expected to occur in the next two to three days.

• Winter Storm Warning: Any combination of snow, sleet, or freezing rain averaging four inches or more expected to occur in the next 24 to 48 hours.

• Ice Storm Warning: A freezing rain event is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours that will produce ice accumulations of 1/4 of an inch or more.

• Blizzard Warning: A combination of sustained winds or frequent wind gusts of at least 35 mph and visibilities of less than 1/4 of a mile due to snow and/or blowing snow for at least three straight hours. This is expected to occur in the next 24 to 48 hours.

• Snow Squall Warning: Intense bursts of snow with gusty winds causing whiteout conditions.

In addition, and new for this cold weather season, the NWS is simplifying its suite of cold weather products to improve messaging of these hazards and provide better decision-making services.

For example:

• Extreme Cold Watch/Warning and Wind Chill Watch/Warning have been consolidated to Extreme Cold Watch/Warning. This is when the temperature is expected to be -10 degrees Fahrenheit or colder in Southern Kentucky and -15 in Central and Northern parts of the state.

• Wind Chill Advisory has been replaced with Cold Weather advisory. It will be used when temperatures are forecast to reach zero in Southern Kentucky and -5 in the rest of the state.