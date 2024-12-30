30th annual East Row Victorian Christmas Home Tour in Newport to be Saturday and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour is returning on the first full weekend in December in the East Row Historic District of Newport for our 30th year.

Once again, residents will be opening their spectacular historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season. There will be seven distinct homes scattered around the Historic District, each with a unique character sure to delight visitors. Tour hours each day will be from noon to 6 p.m.

After picking up tickets for the self-guided tour, visitors may walk the neighborhood and through each of the homes, which reflect Queen Anne and Italianate architecture styles from the 1890’s through 1910’s. Interior features include original staircases, fireplace mantles, and woodwork. While garlands and greenery are hardly needed for the homes, all of which have been selected for their distinctive interiors and exteriors and historic design, the residences will be decorated in their best holiday finery. Besides holiday decor, visitors will see newly renovated kitchens, sitting rooms, dining rooms, and entrance-ways.



All Tour tickets, either purchased online or at the door, must be picked up between noon and 5 p.m. on either Saturday or Sunday at the ticket office at Movement Church, 415 East 8th Street, Newport.



Pre-Tour Ticket orders are available here.



Tickets are good for either day or both days of the Tour.

Tour tickets may also be purchased at the door for $25 and at the ticket office during Tour hours. Children age 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.



Booties will abe required (and provided) to protect the floors and furnishings of these historic homes. Wear shoes/boots that are easy to remove.



Free parking is available at the Watertower Square lot between 5th and 6th Streets on Washington Avenue or at Trinity Masonic Lodge at 6th Street and Park Avenue.