Mike Weckenbrock starting new as financial advisor after law and corporate business experience

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Mike Weckenbrock admits starting a business is hard – but it did not stop him. For some 20 years, the Lakeside Park resident wore the hats of an attorney and headed-up large corporate business.

“I exited the corporate world in May,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “Because I wanted to help both individuals as well as small business.”

He now wears the title, Financial Advisor.

Why the move?

“I love solving complex problems,” says Weckenbrock, who was a four-year soccer player at Centre College. “As a financial advisor, I help individuals and businesses create a roadmap for their financial future,” he said. “Whether you’re starting to save, or making hard financial decisions or retirement, I see plan for them come together.”

He says he provides personalized strategies designed to help achieve your financial goals.

“My focus,” he adds, “is on long-term growth and financial security, so you can feel confident about your decisions today and in the future.”

Weckenbrock has his office in Cincinnati, serving with the Premier Planning Group, which he says is his brand. Premier Planning Group has been providing investment management, estate planning, insurance services, tax strategies and more for over 30 years, according to Weckenbrock. They have locations in Toledo, Philadelphia as well as Cincinnati.

“Most of my clients,” he says, “are in Northern Kentucky.”

Ah —clients – how hard is it to attract them?

“It is a challenge,” he said, “But I earn people’s trust because more than anything else it is trust that is most important to everyone. Trust is what is needed when dealing with people’s money.”

But Mike Weckenbrock has more than trust.

“I have uniqueness,” he said. “I bring the ability to help with all legal obligations, complications, be it a will or a family trust. I can bring it all together in one package.”

Unlike those who only provide guidance with investments and insurance, Weckenbrock has legal experience to help navigate clients facing challenges.

Serving clients is one thing – but, where are they?

“I have a large network,” says Weckenbrock, pointing at his Covington Catholic alums. “I am also relying on family and friends. But really, it’s just one conversation per-person at a time.”

Mike Wickerwork says he likes helping people and solving complex problems. He started his financial advising path back in May – it looks as if he has got this challenge solved.